EDITORIAL: Parents need a COVID-19 plan

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that children aged up to 6 are eligible to receive five free COVID-19 rapid test kits from Wednesday to June 30. The policy came after several children in the past month were reported to have died after contracting COVID-19, sparking public concern and a spate of misinformation online.

As of yesterday, the CECC had reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among children this year, including five with encephalitis, two with pneumonia, one who went into septic shock, one who had a comorbidity and one who died at home; 20 severe COVID-19 cases have been reported among children since the pandemic began.

The rate of severe illness among children with COVID-19 is not higher than those in other countries, but the rate of acute encephalopathy is, the center said, adding that experts are looking into possible reasons.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare asked former health minister Lin Tzou-yien (林奏延), a pediatrician who specializes in infectious diseases and critical care, to lead a team in analyzing the deaths, in hopes of determining the main causes of encephalitis and developing effective treatments.

When the first child who died from encephalitis, a two-year-old boy, passed away in the middle of last month, the center quickly gathered pediatric and infectious-disease experts to discuss the matter, and on April 20, they published a list of early symptoms of severe illness in children for which parents need to be alert.

The group also established clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of acute encephalitis in children with COVID-19, and on May 22 published eight early signs of encephalitis in children, asking parents to seek immediate medical attention if their children develop any of the symptoms.

The group also revised the pediatric COVID-19 patient classification system to establish 56 hospitals with channels for children, 27 hospitals for handling moderate to severe cases, and four children’s hospitals and 19 medical centers to handle severe cases such as encephalitis and heart disease. It also designated more hospital beds for children.

While the government continues to find ways to prevent severe illness and death in children with COVID-19, the rapid progression of symptoms in child death cases worries many parents. In the past week, some have rushed to get their children vaccinated, after the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 became available on Wednesday, while others took to social media to express their concerns and seek support.

Although it is natural and expected for parents to be worried, some are unwittingly sharing misleading information about COVID-19 prevention, vaccination and treatment, which can sometimes increase health risks for children.

Last week, a pediatrician urged parents on Facebook to assess their children’s conditions carefully and seek medical attention when appropriate, instead of heeding the suggestions of people online. The doctor cited misinformation shared in a mothers’ support group that said not to give a child antipyretic medication, as a “fever can strengthen their immune system.”

As about 20 percent of the cases reported so far are people younger than 20, parents should prepare a COVID-19 response plan based on information provided by the government and health providers, and not rely on information gathered from unreliable sources.

Such a plan should include the benefits and risks to having their child vaccinated, when to have their child tested for COVID-19, the procedures for diagnosis, medications that can be used for treatment of COVID-19 in children, a list of warning signs of severe illness, and when and how to seek emergency treatment if their child’s symptoms suddenly worsen.