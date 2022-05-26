[ LETTER ]

Chang not a good choice

In April 2019, former premier Simon Chang (張善政) said that “a president who majored in liberal arts only knows how to take part in demonstrations, but one who studied science and technology can solve problems.”

He went on to say: “Opposing nuclear power is like Boxer rebels worshiping a bodhisattva, but I only talk about technology, not beliefs.”

These comments were intended to lampoon President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who holds a doctorate of law, and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, which wants to scrap nuclear power. They were also meant to flaunt Chang’s own background in science and technology, and claim that it made him better qualified to be president.

Is that not a case of blatant academic prejudice?

A few months later, Chang went even further by accusing the DPP government of illegally bugging people on his list of national political advisers, and he called on Tsai to publicly take an oath in front of statues of the deities Guan Gong and Matsu.

How could anyone call this “only talking about technology and not beliefs?”

What can you call it, other than a self-inflicted slap in the face?

On Wednesday last week, news broke that Chang had accepted an invitation from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to “parachute” into Taoyuan and run as its mayoral candidate later this year.

When talk show host Frances Huang (黃光芹) heard about this, she slammed Chang for lying when he was asked not long ago whether he would run for mayor of Kaohsiung, and he replied that he wanted to go into farming in Hualien and had no intention of getting involved in politics. This U-turn shows how quickly and easily Chang can go back on his word.

Chang’s prejudice against the liberal arts and his hairpin reversal about standing for election reveal his propensity for spouting nonsense.

Can a politician who shoots his mouth off at random be expected to perform well in government?

Judging by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) performance during his nearly eight years in office, one can only conclude that those who say nothing worthwhile will also do nothing worthwhile in government.

Lin Chin-chung, Yunlin County