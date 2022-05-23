North Korea’s missile frenzy must have consequences

The US and its allies in Asia should turn up the heat on Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship, while leaving the door open to diplomacy

For months now, with the US distracted by war in Europe, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has largely been free to accelerate his weapons programs. US President Joe Biden — along with US allies Japan and South Korea — needs to start making life harder for him.

Kim’s scientists have conducted 16 missile tests since the beginning of the year, possibly including a failed launch of a gargantuan Hwasong-17 ICBM. A new nuclear test might be imminent.

Left unchecked, North Korea could ultimately deploy a suite of delivery systems from multiple-warhead ICBMs to nuclear-armed hypersonic glide vehicles and sea-launched ballistic missiles. A bolstered arsenal could outmatch US missile defenses, enable Kim to threaten US cities with nuclear attack and raise doubts about whether the US would come to the aid of South Korea or Japan in a conflict.

Kim has little reason to slow down. Loose sanctions enforcement by China and Russia continues to help the North Korean leader maintain power and fund his weapons programs. The Ukraine war has underscored what can happen to countries that surrender their nuclear deterrents.

Moreover, keeping up a stream of flashy test launches gives the regime something to boast about internally, at a time when the economy appears to be reeling.

However, the US and its Asian allies are at the same time arguably better positioned to confront Kim than before.

The election of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has brought Seoul into closer strategic alignment with Japan and the US than it has been in years. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Chinese threats over Taiwan have prompted leaders in Tokyo to take a far more muscular stance on defense than would once have seemed possible. In Washington, too, a strong bipartisan consensus supports bolstering the US military posture in Asia.

All three countries seem more willing to risk tensions with China in pursuit of their goals.

During his current visit to South Korea and Japan, Biden should push for a more coordinated and forceful effort to contain the North.

The first priority should be to cut off the flow of money, materials and components North Korea needs to build its missiles and mobile launchers. The US should be as prepared to levy secondary sanctions on Chinese companies and banks for helping North Korea as for helping Russia. US Department of the Treasury and cybersecurity officials should redouble efforts to thwart the North’s cybertheft operations, from which it is estimated to reap hundreds of millions of US dollars a year.

The three allies should also work together to upgrade their defensive and offensive capabilities. The US should support Yoon’s desire to resume joint military exercises, deploy additional missile defenses to protect Seoul and speed development of a homegrown interceptor system similar to Israel’s Iron Dome.

While it would be unwise to deploy US nuclear weapons on the peninsula, as many South Korean conservatives want, the Biden administration should help Tokyo and Seoul improve their capacity to disrupt North Korean missile launches and destroy launchers in a crisis.

None of this should mean closing the door to diplomacy. Indeed, the US might want to propose specific sanctions relief or other incentives if Kim agrees to a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests.

However, the North Korean leader might be more likely to return to the table if the cost of not doing so rises.

