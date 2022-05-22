EDITORIAL: Save resources to protect the elderly

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday said that local COVID-19 cases are likely to peak in the upcoming week, and that people should take extra precautions in the meantime.

Total COVID-19 infections reported in Taiwan this year exceeded 1 million on Thursday, and although more than 99.7 percent were asymptomatic or mild cases, the fatality rate is increasing, especially among older people.

From May 5 to Thursday, the nation’s COVID-19 case fatality rate increased from 0.02 percent to 0.04 percent, and the rate for people in their 70s, 80s and 90s rose from 0.1 percent, 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent respectively to 0.28 percent, 0.86 percent and 2.7 percent.

While a fatality rate of 0.04 percent is lower than in New Zealand (0.09 percent), South Korea (0.13 percent), Japan (0.36 percent) and Hong Kong (0.77 percent), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, on Thursday said the center’s goal is to keep the rate at under 0.1 percent.

Public health and medical experts have suggested ways to reduce severe COVID-19 and related deaths among older people, including early detection by regular testing of high-risk groups, increasing the early use of antiviral pills and preventing cluster infections in long-term care facilities. The government has made improvements to help older people obtain antiviral medication quickly after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. However, vaccine uptake among older people is key to keeping hospitalization and fatality rates low.

The CECC on Thursday published data regarding COVID-19 deaths per 1 million people based on age and vaccination status, which showed that the COVID-19 mortality rate for unvaccinated people is six times greater than for those who received three vaccine doses. The data also showed that getting a booster shot reduces the risk of death by 83 percent compared with unvaccinated people.

While the CECC continues to offer cash rewards and other incentives to older people who get vaccinated, the vaccination rates are rising slowly. Only about 71 percent of older people have received three doses, data showed on Friday.

To further raise the vaccination rate, the government should cut down on administrative resources assigned to mild cases. It could simplify unneeded reporting or response procedures by adopting automated solutions to focus on preventing mild cases from worsening into severe cases and death.

The shift must also rely on improving public preparedness — telling them how they can assess their COVID-19 risks, deal logically with mild infections and know when to seek help during an emergency. Some local governments have taken steps in this direction. Tainan allows confirmed cases to download a home isolation notification through the city’s cloud platform, and Taipei offers an online COVID-19 information portal that gives answers to common questions it has received, and offers updated information for confirmed cases and close contacts. This helps alleviate hotline resources.

The better people are prepared to take care of themselves, including by getting vaccinated and staying informed, the more medical resources can be reserved for protecting those who are most vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 — older people and people who have underlying health conditions.