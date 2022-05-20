Chinese Television System (CTS) on April 20 ran news tickers during a morning news program that falsely said: “War on the brink of erupting” in the Taiwan Strait, creating panic.
The next day, CTS broadcast another false news ticker that said: “Vessel explodes in Taipei Harbor; facilities and ships destroyed.”
Since these blunders, CTS has, more than once, misidentified the president and the vice president.
Senior managers and employees have resigned, many have been fined and the public has been left wondering how it is that CTS could make so many mistakes. Its level of credibility has taken a serious hit.
Credibility is crucial to the survival of the media. People in the US respond mostly to accuracy in reporting when deciding whether to trust the media, research conducted in 2016 by the University of Chicago, The Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists showed.
I once worked as a senior manager in the news media, and every day I would check each piece of news, and every column and opinion piece, to ensure they were accurate and ready for publication. In my many years on the job, I made many mistakes, and each time I asked to be disciplined, because the loss of the readers’ trust is a matter of extreme regret.
Once I made two mistakes within a short period and I lost my confidence. I would ask my colleagues to double-check my work before I had the confidence to send it through for publishing.
It is because of these personal experiences that I can understand what the CTS managers and employees are going through.
Anyone who has worked in the news media knows that not a day goes by in which you do not make a mistake. It is just a question of how many you make, and where.
News audiences are aware that there can be countless errors on a daily basis, and commentators point some of them out. I am quite sure that, were anyone willing to do the research, they would find that the error rate at CTS is not particularly higher than at other news outlets.
I am not saying that the criticisms levied at CTS over the past month are uncalled for. As a member of the public Taiwan Broadcasting System, CTS should hold itself to a higher standard than private news channels in terms of prioritizing the public interest and keeping the public trust. It should also apply more stringent standards to the quality of its content.
The mistakes made by CTS over the past month were egregious, but even common mistakes such as typos, omissions and the misuse of idiomatic expressions should be avoided. Attention to the smallest details reflects the level of care in production, and the more mistakes, the sloppier the production is, and the more the credibility of the content becomes challenged.
One can imagine that the entire CTS news department has been plunged into self-doubt on a daily basis. After these serious errors were made, the company must have examined its production workflow, to ensure that it is strictly adhered to and that employees demonstrate a positive attitude toward their work.
Stress can also lead to a loss of professional judgement, and this places a further burden on other gatekeepers in the production chain.
No media outlet has a perfect record. The credibility of each one has sustained damaged due to a major mistake. The important consideration is to admit when a mistake has been made, and continue to take the news seriously day in and day out.
Without credibility, the news media is worthless.
Chang Yueh-han holds a doctorate in communications from Shih Hsin University.
Translated by Paul Cooper
