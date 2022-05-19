China’s COVID-19 exit hinges on seniors who do not want vaccines

The country initially focused on vaccinating younger people in contrast to most other countries, as little was known about locally developed vaccines’ efficacy and the risks they posed for elderly people

Bloomberg





As its lockdowns have become harsher and more economically disruptive, China has repeatedly invoked the specter of millions of vulnerable elderly people dying as justification for its strict approach to COVID-19.

What remains unaddressed is why, with an abundant supply of homegrown vaccines and vast enforcement power, so many of China’s over-60s remain unvaccinated more than a year after shots became available.

China is now paying a price for this vulnerability, with its economy struggling under the weight of chaotic lockdowns and increasingly unpredictable measures aimed at snuffing out all cases and shielding the community.

Illustration: Mountain People

About 216 million Chinese aged 60 or older have been fully vaccinated, almost 82 percent of that age group, and 164 million have received boosters, Chinese National Health Commission data from Friday showed.

However, the statistics get worse the older people get, with officials saying in March that only about 50 percent of people aged 80 or older had been vaccinated.

NOTABLE CONTRAST

What is unusual is China’s reluctance to compel the segment of the population most susceptible to bad outcomes from COVID-19 to get inoculated. It stands in contrast to authorities’ strict enforcement of mass lockdowns and testing, and the pressure put on students and employees at state-owned enterprises to get vaccinated.

China is also no stranger to invasive policies, such as the one-child policy it had in place for more than three decades until 2016.

“China really missed an opportunity in the last two years,” said Wang Feng (王豐), a sociology professor at the University of California, Irvine, who has done research on demographic change in China. “In most other countries they started with the elderly, they gave priority to the elderly to get vaccinated. It was only in China the effort was put on vaccinating the younger population.”

The disparity has its root at the start of the vaccine development process.

Locally developed shots, the only inoculations available in China, did not focus significantly on the effect on seniors in the clinical trial phase. It meant relatively little was known about the efficacy and risk of side effects for elderly people, some of whom have complicated health conditions, and led to concern from officials about the potential health risks, Wang said. Some doctors counseled elderly people with other conditions to not get shots.

NO RUSH

China’s early COVID-19 success also contributed to the lack of urgency, with officials largely keeping the virus out through much of 2020 and the first half of last year after quelling the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

The lack of a clear and visible threat meant vaccinating seniors, who are less likely to work or utilize public spaces such as schools and shopping malls, was less imperative.

Despite the government’s control of information and China’s closed Internet, the nation and its older population were also not immune to anti-vaccine propaganda that stalled COVID-19 vaccine rollouts from Europe to the US, said Chen Xi (陳希), an associate professor of public health at Yale University.

When more contagious variants started to scale China’s stringent COVID-19 pandemic defenses, the ramifications of the country’s lagging elderly inoculation rate started to become clear.

In Hong Kong, which has also followed the “zero COVID” strategy, less than 20 percent of people aged 80 or older were inoculated prior to the latest wave, and unvaccinated seniors ended up accounting for the majority of fatalities in what became the world’s deadliest outbreak at the time.

In Shanghai, too, which is slowly emerging from a brutal six-week lockdown, unvaccinated older people have made up the bulk of deaths.

Just 15 percent of the city’s residents older than 80 were vaccinated as of April 18, the China Daily reported last month.

For those older than 80, China is seeing little difference in the death rate for those who got the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan and those who are now getting the Omicron variant, which has proven milder in many parts of the world, at least partially because of the rollout of vaccines.

Even with a recent vaccination push in March, an unchecked Omicron wave would still cause about 1.6 million deaths, researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University have said.

Fatalities could fall to a level that is comparable with seasonal influenza if the elderly vaccination rate gets to 97 percent and antivirals are used to treat at least half of all symptomatic infections, the Fudan scientists said.

Until then, China is likely to continue to rely on lockdowns and mass testing to keep stamping out virus flare-ups.

While the measures are harsh — Shanghai’s residents endured periods of food shortages as drones hovered above apartment blocks monitoring for lockdown breakers — the government might still view those restrictions as more acceptable than forcing seniors to get vaccinated, said Stuart Gietel-Basten, a professor of social science and public policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Institute for Emerging Market Studies.

“Locking people up and sending drones around is very different to strapping people down and putting a needle in their arms,” he said.

Moreover, China’s main priority ahead of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) National Congress later this year — where Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is expected to secure an unprecedented third term — is to maintain stability, rather than negotiate an exit from the pandemic.

China’s top leaders have repeatedly warned against questioning the “zero COVID” strategy, which has led to a much lower overall death rate than countries such as the US, making it a key part of the CCP’s and Xi’s triumphalist rhetoric.

Using China’s vaccination resources rather than testing would not help officials achieve that short-term political goal, said Huang Yanzhong (黃延中), senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

INCENTIVES

“It doesn’t make sense to start promoting vaccination among the elderly or the general population, because it takes time for vaccination to take effect,” Huang said. “‘Zero COVID’ provides a short-term, immediate solution to the problem. The fundamental problem is the tension between the ‘zero COVID’ policy and the mitigation approach that would prioritize the at-risk population, especially the elderly.”

Data released on Monday showed that China’s industrial output and consumer spending slid to the worst levels since the pandemic began, while its jobless rate climbed.

For now, authorities are rolling out incentives to try to bolster vaccination rates among older people. In Beijing, officials are giving away cooking oil, eggs, milk and other groceries. In some parts of the capital, older people who agree to get their first shot receive cash rewards of as much as 1,000 yuan (US$148).

A woman surnamed Chen (陳), 72, said she agreed to get her first two doses last year after pressure from her daughter, but had held off on a third because she felt safe in Beijing.

“I didn’t feel like I needed it,” Chen said.

However, she has now consented to get a booster as an outbreak in the capital spurs increasing restrictions.

“It’s a little scary, especially after what happened in Shanghai,” she said.