The global stage is expecting ‘Taiwan’

By Tommy Lin 林逸民





When it comes to medicine, Taiwan’s performance has always been on a par with the West, with its fair share of public health achievements, including stamping out malaria and hepatitis B.

During the 2003-2004 SARS outbreak, Taiwan tamped down the virus and curtailed its spread. In the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has emerged as one of the world’s success stories. However, it has been denied WHO membership due to Chinese opposition.

From the government to civic groups, Taipei has tirelessly worked to join the WHO, while its diplomatic allies and other friendly countries have voiced their support.

Since 2017, Taiwan has been unable to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer. Nevertheless, the dynamics of international relations has been changing.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez introduced a bill in March last year calling for the US secretary of state to “develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes.” The bill was passed unanimously in the Senate on Aug. 6 last year and received a green light in the House of Representatives — 425 to zero — on April 27, before being sent to the White House on May 3.

On May 13, US President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.

Previously, US support of Taiwan had stopped at the US Congress, but this year US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon urged WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in person to grant Taiwan observer status at the WHA this month.

US support has triggered further campaigns and events by Taiwanese expatriates to fight for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

On May 7, Taiwanese expatriates joined demonstrations for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA in 12 cities of the Americas, from Toronto to Los Angeles and Boston to Brasilia.

In Washington, expatriates gathered in front of the US Congress to show their support. US Senator Clarence Lam — whose mother is Taiwanese — also attended.

However, in all the texts, whether it is the speeches of US politicians or the bill, the title of the one joining the WHA has been “Taiwan,” not the Republic of China (ROC) or Chinese Taipei. This begs the question: Should the government use the “ROC” title when pushing for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA?

The reasons behind the US’ support are simple: to push back against Chinese autocracy, curb its expansionist ambitions and prevent Beijing from wrapping its tentacles around other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Holding onto the “ROC” title will only further confuse people about Taiwan’s identity. Is the “ROC” supposed to be China or an ally against China?

When Palau hosted the 7th Our Ocean Conference on April 13, the US expressed the hope that Taiwan would participate under “Taiwan,” not the ROC.

The same thing goes for Taiwan’s campaign to join the WHA. The US’ support for “Taiwan” to have a greater presence on the international stage is so that Beijing is kept in check. If the government keeps using ROC, it will shoot itself in the foot and do the US a disservice.

The “ROC” title does more harm than good. Nobody is expecting constitutional reform to be carried out overnight, but it is high time the nation introduces itself to the global community as “Taiwan.” Only in this way can it meet the expectations of the international community and respond to geopolitical shifts.

Tommy Lin is director of Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.

Translated by Rita Wang