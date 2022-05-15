[ LETTER ]

Chu misjudges free press

May 3 is designated by the UN as World Press Freedom Day. To mark the occasion, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) wrote on Facebook that Taiwan’s news reporting environment is worsening day by day.

He went on to pay tribute to journalists who seek the truth despite repression by powerful interests, and called on everyone to work together to protect free speech and freedom of the press.

Chu also accused the Democratic Progressive Party government of meddling in media operations and claimed that the National Communications Commission has become a mouthpiece for a particular political party, while the government goes all out to pressure the media.

However, Taiwan’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders on World Press Freedom Day rose from 43rd last year to 38th this year, while Hong Kong dived from 80th place to 148th.

As for China, it ranked sixth from the bottom at 175th. Chu’s perception is clearly far removed from reality and lacks any credible evidence or justification.

Consider Taiwan’s news environment, especially political talk shows, where some speakers wholeheartedly approve of whatever the government does, while others bitterly accuse it of abusing its power.

There are plenty of people who speak ill of the government, as well as KMT legislators who berate and humiliate officials during legislative meetings. They often accuse others of being too partisan, while making such accusations from their own ideological perspective. Is this not the epitome of press freedom and free speech?

It is everyone’s responsibility to safeguard and cherish press freedom and free speech, and especially to prevent China-backed entities from finding ways to stir up trouble. If we can do that, Taiwan will surely climb even higher up the press freedom index.

Chen An-wen

New Taipei City