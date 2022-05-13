EDITORIAL: A milestone for Taiwan’s status

The US Department of State on Thursday last week made major changes to the US-Taiwan relations fact sheet on its Web site. The update is a noticeable departure from the previous text, which had remained largely unaltered for decades.

The previous fact sheet began with a summary on the US-Taiwan relationship: “The US and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” The first sentence now says: “As a leading democracy and technological powerhouse, Taiwan is a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific.”

The previous text continued with Beijing’s claims over Taiwan: “In the Joint Communique, the United States recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, acknowledging the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that “the US does not support Taiwan independence.” These statements have been removed.

While the fact sheet still acknowledges that the Taiwan-US relationship is unofficial, it adds that the US “has a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.”

Unsurprisingly, these changes triggered protest from Beijing on Tuesday.

“This kind of political manipulation on the Taiwan question is an attempt to change the status quo on the Taiwan Strait and will inevitably stir up a fire that only burns [the US],” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said, adding that the US’ move is “a petty act of fictionalizing and hollowing out the one China principle.”

The US has never endorsed the one China “principle,” but has its own one China “policy,” a diplomatic acknowledgement of China’s position that there is only one Chinese government.

The new fact sheet, which reflects the US’ current attitude toward Taiwan and China, marks a significant boost in Taiwan’s international status, and could herald deeper engagement and ties between Taiwan, the US and the global community.

The reason for Beijing’s ire is that the fact sheet outlines US-Taiwan relations. The US uses it as a guideline in developing its Taiwan policy.

The fact sheet no longer contains the phrase “Taiwan is part of China,” indicating that the US considers Taiwan’s status to be unresolved. This could prevent the global community from regarding a Chinese invasion as a “civil conflict,” allowing the US and other nations to become involved.

The fact sheet removed the clause “the US does not support Taiwan independence” — the first of the “three noes” that then-US president Bill Clinton announced on a 1998 visit to Shanghai — meaning Washington might become open to Taiwanese independence.

On Monday, retired US Navy admiral Philip Davidson reiterated his concern that China might try to take Taiwan by force within the next six years, while the following day, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the threat that China poses to Taiwan would remain “critical” until 2030. The fact sheet now reflects efforts by US President Joe Biden’s administration to deter a Chinese invasion.

The US has announced plans to fully outline its China policy to Asian leaders in a few high-profile meetings. From Friday next week to May 24, Biden is to make his first state visits to Japan and South Korea. During the tour, he is to discuss regional security, cooperation and China policy with the leaders of Australia, Japan, South Korea and India.

If Biden can get Asian leaders on board, Taiwan’s status and values could become the consensus of a liberal democratic alliance, which would mark a new milestone for Taiwan. Partnering with the four major democracies of the Indo-Pacific region, the US could push back against China’s growing clout in the region and ensure Taiwan’s security.