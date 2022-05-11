A people can be destroyed through annihilation of their culture. How is that done? Take their history, identity and especially their language. How about tolerance of unwarranted use of an enemy’s language in your territory? It would be detrimental to your unique national identity if you are similar to your enemy in culture and language. The open display of simplified Chinese characters in Taiwan — for example, those printed on medication packages or medical test kits dispensed by clinics and hospitals, and those displayed on buses and vans — should not be left unnoticed. The national identity of the Republic of China,
The Ministry of Labor on Saturday last week launched a program to provide a pathway to permanent residency for migrant workers, as well as foreign and “overseas compatriot” students who earn an associate degree in Taiwan. The program allows such graduates to be classified as “intermediate-skilled labor” at their place of employment, qualifying them for permanent residency if they earn a minimum of NT$30,000 per month, the ministry said. The program is a step in the right direction as Taiwan seeks ways to curb its population decline and labor shortage. However, the ministry’s differentiation between “foreign” students and “overseas compatriots” highlights outdated
A new security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, Taiwan’s former diplomatic ally, has set off alarm bells in Canberra and Washington. The pact’s far-reaching implications for security in the Indo-Pacific region has crossed a “red line” for the US and Australia. While answering questions from reporters on Tuesday last week, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said that the US would not rule out military action were China to establish a base in the Solomons. Kritenbrink’s robust language demonstrates just how unhappy Washington is at the prospect of China’s military installation in
During its 7am news show on April 20, Chinese Television System (CTS) — part of Taiwan Broadcasting System (TBS) — ran news tickers that said: “New Taipei City hit by Chinese People’s Liberation Army missiles,” “War on the brink of erupting” and “Vessel explodes in Taipei Harbor; facilities and ships destroyed.” More false tickers followed on that day, reading: “Oil field discovered in the Bashi Channel,” and “Fist-sized hailstones fall on Taipei at midnight, downtown traffic a mess.” Four days later, the CTS midday news program misidentified Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as “president.” Blunders continued on Tuesday, when President Tsai Ing-wen