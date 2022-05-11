Speaking at an event in Taipei on Sunday to mark Europe Day — the signing of the Schuman Declaration on May 9, 1950, which paved the way for the European Steel and Coal Community, a precursor organization to the EU — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Taiwan hopes the world will sanction China like it is sanctioning Russia for its war on Ukraine, if Beijing were to invade Taiwan. Wu added that it was important for Taiwan to stand with others in denouncing the invasion, and sanctioning Russia and Belarus.
This raises two questions: First, are the sanctions against Russia actually having the desired effect and, second, would US-led sanctions against China, the world’s second-largest economy, be feasible, either as a deterrent or as a post-invasion coercive measure?
The answer to the first question is that it is probably too early to tell. Initial reports from Russia painted a picture of bleak economic devastation with chilling economic statistics, such as the ruble diving 40 percent against the US dollar, and forecasts that Russia’s economy would contract by 12 percent.
However, the Russian ruble has staged a dramatic recovery and is trading where it was prior to the invasion. One reason for this is massive state intervention, as well as gaping holes in the sanctions regime.
The US and European nations displayed unprecedented unity in agreeing to remove Russia from the SWIFT international payments system and stop buying Russian gas. Working in parallel, a plethora of international corporations from McDonald’s to BP to Uniqlo have pulled out of the Russian market. Yet far from being an “international pariah,” Russia is still trading freely with many nations, including the powerhouse economies of India and China, bringing a steady flow of foreign currency into Russia.
Some European nations, including Germany and Hungary, have dragged their feet over energy sanctions and are still buying significant quantities of Russian oil and gas. Even worse, the sanctions regime has pushed up global commodity prices, doubling oil and gas revenues for Moscow, while causing severe inflation and a cost-of-living crisis in the West.
Could sanctions work against China, given that its economy dwarfs that of Russia and is so deeply integrated in the global economy? Beijing is sufficiently concerned to have called a crisis meeting between Chinese regulators and domestic and foreign banks to discuss how they could protect China’s overseas assets from US-led sanctions, and Beijing has ordered officials to conduct “stress tests” of its economy, the Financial Times has reported.
Despite the apparent concern in Beijing, sanctions against China would look very different. Edward Fishman, former adviser to the US Department of State on economic sanctions, believes sanctions against China would be more limited, and focus on “frontier technologies” and “next-generation infrastructure,” instead of generalized economic disruption.
Were Washington to explicitly threaten sanctions as a deterrent against a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Beijing would be able to counter with threats of its own. China has built a monopoly over rare-earth metals and minerals — used in everything from smartphones to the US military’s F-35 stealth jet — and produces more than 90 percent of the supply of penicillin for the US market, to name just two countersanctions with serious teeth.
Threats and counterthreats of economic sanctions between the US and China might evolve into a new form of economic mutually assured self-destruction: The prospect would be so devastating to the entire global economic system that neither Washington nor Beijing would ever contemplate making the first move for fear of triggering an unstoppable cascade effect. Economic sanctions might have their place, but they are no substitute for robust military deterrence.
A people can be destroyed through annihilation of their culture. How is that done? Take their history, identity and especially their language. How about tolerance of unwarranted use of an enemy’s language in your territory? It would be detrimental to your unique national identity if you are similar to your enemy in culture and language. The open display of simplified Chinese characters in Taiwan — for example, those printed on medication packages or medical test kits dispensed by clinics and hospitals, and those displayed on buses and vans — should not be left unnoticed. The national identity of the Republic of China,
The Ministry of Labor on Saturday last week launched a program to provide a pathway to permanent residency for migrant workers, as well as foreign and “overseas compatriot” students who earn an associate degree in Taiwan. The program allows such graduates to be classified as “intermediate-skilled labor” at their place of employment, qualifying them for permanent residency if they earn a minimum of NT$30,000 per month, the ministry said. The program is a step in the right direction as Taiwan seeks ways to curb its population decline and labor shortage. However, the ministry’s differentiation between “foreign” students and “overseas compatriots” highlights outdated
A new security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, Taiwan’s former diplomatic ally, has set off alarm bells in Canberra and Washington. The pact’s far-reaching implications for security in the Indo-Pacific region has crossed a “red line” for the US and Australia. While answering questions from reporters on Tuesday last week, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said that the US would not rule out military action were China to establish a base in the Solomons. Kritenbrink’s robust language demonstrates just how unhappy Washington is at the prospect of China’s military installation in
During its 7am news show on April 20, Chinese Television System (CTS) — part of Taiwan Broadcasting System (TBS) — ran news tickers that said: “New Taipei City hit by Chinese People’s Liberation Army missiles,” “War on the brink of erupting” and “Vessel explodes in Taipei Harbor; facilities and ships destroyed.” More false tickers followed on that day, reading: “Oil field discovered in the Bashi Channel,” and “Fist-sized hailstones fall on Taipei at midnight, downtown traffic a mess.” Four days later, the CTS midday news program misidentified Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as “president.” Blunders continued on Tuesday, when President Tsai Ing-wen