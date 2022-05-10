The US Federal Reserve just undertook the most aggressive interest rate increase since May 2000, but nobody knows for sure how high rates are headed. As the members of the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee start a month of public appearances, hints about their views on three key questions are likely to dictate the path ahead for interest rates and the economy:
How high must interest rates go to bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2 percent average inflation target? How badly does the committee even want to get to 2 percent? Does it want it badly enough to cause a recession?
Markets on Wednesday rallied after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters that the Fed would contemplate additional half-point rate increases, but was not considering an even more aggressive 75-basis-point increase. Yet that near-term reprieve — which could come with a cost — did not lift the broader veil of uncertainty that has been hanging over the economy.
US inflation just hit the highest level in 40 years, and while most investors and economists agree that it is likely to recede in the coming months, they disagree about what will happen afterward. The market has priced in a fed funds policy band topping out above 3 percent next year, with the central bank front-loading large rate increases in the coming months to help get there faster.
However, there is wild dispersion in individual forecasts. Some suggest that the market has gotten ahead of itself. Contrast that with remarks from former US secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers and Harvard University economics professor Ken Rogoff, who say the Fed might need to go as high as 5 percent.
THE OPTIMISTS
First, consider the optimists, who think that inflation will come down without the Fed having to inflict too much damage on the economy. Many still hold on to some version of the idea that inflation is driven primarily by supply chain disruptions, which must resolve themselves at some point, and they have spotted positive signs of a trend reversal in bellwether prices, such as those for used vehicles. They think inflation is “transitory,” but just do not use that word anymore.
The optimists have come around to the idea that the Fed must do something to bring inflation back down to acceptable levels, but not much. They also think that 3 percent inflation would be just fine and that the Fed will come around to a similar view. They are aware of the upward pressures on wages, but think it is hyperbolic to talk about a wage-price spiral, in which rising salaries and the cost of consumer goods feed on each other in a toxic feedback loop that elevates inflation for an extended period. Optimists recognize that there are too many job openings in this hot labor market — nearly two jobs for each unemployed worker — but are reasonably confident that the Fed can reduce the number of openings without necessarily driving up unemployment.
Optimists generally say, correctly, that neither the stock nor the bond market is adequately priced for this scenario. If the optimists are right, consumers are likely to keep spending and buoying the broader economy, supported by all the money they saved during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the optimists, short-term bond yields are too high and stocks are too low.
The pessimists look at similar data, but settle on a much gloomier outlook. They might think that supply chains partially caused this inflation, but they rightly observe that inflation is broad-based, as shown by measures of underlying inflation produced by the Atlanta, Cleveland and Dallas branches of the Fed.
THE PESSIMISTS
The pessimists say that labor costs tracked by the employment cost index are surging, that the public’s inflation expectations risk becoming unmoored and that the Fed is so far behind the curve that it must engineer a recession to get inflation back to an acceptable level.
They say that markets are far too sanguine for this scenario. Pessimists know their history, and they tell people all about what happened when former US Fed chairman Arthur Burns and his colleagues failed to crush inflation in 1975, leaving it to fester for years. Here was a reflective Burns in November 1976 before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs: “In 1975, our nation finally succeeded in reducing the rate of inflation... Most of this notable progress occurred in the first half of 1975. Since then, there has been little further improvement in the underlying rate of inflation... Inflation continues to erode the purchasing power of the wages and savings of our people at a disconcerting rate.”
Asked on Wednesday whether he had the courage to cause a recession to tame inflation, Powell offered effusive praise of former US Fed chairman Paul Volcker, who did just that.
“He had the courage to do what he thought was the right thing,” Powell said. “We see restoring price stability as absolutely essential for the country in coming years. Without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anybody really.”
The US is not reliving the 1970s, and policymakers have made giant strides in the past four decades in earning the public’s trust and anchoring inflation expectations. Overall, I tend to fall somewhere between the optimists and the pessimists, and so does the market, where the S&P 500 Index is down about 10 percent year to date, but is clearly not priced for a recession. That is why there has been so much push and pull.
In the weeks ahead, policymakers will share their versions of the story. They might not settle on the right one — they had the narrative woefully wrong last year when Powell broadcast the idea that inflation was “transitory” — but the committee’s answers to these questions will dictate the course of the economy. It is hard to know what this Fed should do, so all anyone can do is bank on the members’ commitment to transparency and try to figure out what they might do. Whether the glass is half full or half empty, expect the water to be choppy.
Jonathan Levin has served as Bloomberg’s Miami bureau chief, as well as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the US, covering finance, markets, and merger and acquisitions.
