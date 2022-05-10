Pay raises crucial for consumption

By Dino Wei 魏世昌





The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) earlier this year announced that Taiwanese workers’ average monthly wage, which includes their regular salary and irregular income, such as overtime pay and bonuses, was NT$55,754 last year, up 2.94 percent year-on-year.

However, the average monthly real wage, which only includes a person’s regular salary, fixed stipends and bonuses adjusted for inflation, totaled NT$41,422, down 0.04 percent from a year earlier — the first decline since 2017. In other words, the pay raise was offset by inflation last year.

Late last month, the media cited economist Marcel Fratzscher, director of the German Institute for Economic Research, as saying that it is “absolutely necessary” to increase wages to compensate employees for sharp commodity price hikes, so as to sustain consumption levels.

Without doing so, companies would get into trouble and unemployment would rise, leading to a spiral of weaker growth and higher inflation.

The Bank of Japan said that pay raises are a driver of healthy inflation, adding that as many Japanese employees have not yet received a pay raise, they are finding it difficult to afford the same products at higher prices, and consumption is likely to slow down.

After seeing this, most Japanese companies hoping to raise prices dare not do so.

The government should encourage enterprises to raise wages, so as to relieve the pressure they face when inflation hits.

Dino Wei is an information engineer.

Translated by Eddy Chang