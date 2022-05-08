EDITORIAL: Stop blaming mothers; help them

Today is Mother’s Day, and as matriarchs settle in for some much-needed rest and appreciation — and hopefully a healthy dose of cake and flowers — they will certainly hear no dearth of cheery platitudes, from parents-in-law to politicians. While the ritualized recognition is welcome, mothers deserve a little more for carrying society’s weight on their weary shoulders, starting from the beginning.

If the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s handbooks on pregnancy are to set the stage for a woman’s debut into motherhood, then it would seem the playwright wrote for her a tragedy. Long derided as containing contradictory and factually dubious advice, perhaps the document’s greatest flaw is its overall tone. A new mother, likely already anxious about the life-altering changes to come, picks up the “Maternal Medical Instruction Booklet” and “Maternal Health Booklet” expecting to calm her nerves with clear and authoritative guidance. Yet after flipping through the 92-page tome and its accompanying health checklists, no one could fault her for feeling even more overwhelmed.

Folklore around pregnancy has existed as long as humans. Many myths persist today, enforced with disapproving scorn if an expecting mother is seen spurning time-weary taboos. Women have always borne the blame for issues in childrearing — she did not eat right, move right, think right — and that is why things went awry. Modern science might have elucidated some scary unknowns, but millennia of customs do not disappear overnight. Women are still expected to have a perfect pregnancy, and any problems must be their fault.

Countering harmful messaging should be the government’s job, but instead the ministry is parroting much of the same advice, just wrapped up with a scientific bow. Its booklet tells expecting mothers in no uncertain terms to avoid hot springs and dyeing their hair, even though these have been proven to be safe. It also says not to lift heavy objects, while somehow still keeping strong for the birth. Most galling is a section on premature delivery. Although poorly understood and rarely linked to an identifiable cause, the booklet cites a slew of potential triggers such as anxiety, overwork, poor hygiene and being unmarried — in other words, it was her fault.

This is not to say that the booklets contain only bad advice. They have resources for mental health and responding to domestic violence, detailed guidance on the medical process and lists of potential risks. Yet put all together, it reads like an outline of all that could go wrong, or as some critics call it, a “panic manual.” No wonder many women are terrified of what should be a beautiful process (but do not worry too much, because stress could cause premature birth).

To improve its guidance, ministry bureaucrats should put themselves in the shoes of an expecting mother. She is likely bombarded by advice from everyone in her life, qualified or not. Overwhelmed, she picks up newly revised handbooks from the health ministry. From them she learns of studies showing that dyeing her hair is OK, as long as she avoids her scalp. She also learns of some normal effects of pregnancy that others avoid discussing, such as postpartum carpal tunnel syndrome and urine leakage, and how she can and likely will recover. Afterward, she gives the booklet to her partner, family or friends to read the extensive section on their caregiving roles.

As discussion swirls around raising the birthrate, much of the blame is placed — you guessed it — on women for not wanting to have children. Yet if they are made to feel like “baby-making machines,” as some have described the manuals, could you blame them?