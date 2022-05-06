Abortion rights to reshape US midterm elections

By Steven T. Dennis and Mike Dorning / Bloomberg





Abortion rights suddenly emerged as an issue that could reshape the battle between Democrats and Republicans for control of the US Congress following a report that conservatives on the US Supreme Court were poised to strike down the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent.

Politico on Monday reported that it had obtained the initial draft majority opinion, signed by US Justice Samuel Alito, overturning the landmark 1973 Roe ruling that made the choice to seek most abortions a constitutional right for women nationwide. The document was drafted in February, and it is unclear whether there have since been changes. US Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement on Tuesday that the document is authentic.

Such a decision would hand Republicans a long-sought victory, even as it could galvanize Democrats who have been bracing for the prospect of losing their majority in the US Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November. The election campaigns — which are to decide control of Congress — got underway on Tuesday with primaries in Ohio and Indiana.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court late on Monday soon after the Politico report, but only a few dozen remained early on Tuesday. By the middle of the morning, the crowd had grown to about 100, including anti-abortion demonstrators and those demanding protections for abortion rights. Security barriers were in place, with a few officers on hand.

The US Capitol Police said in a statement that it was working closely with law enforcement agencies to “prepare for any potential demonstrations” around the Supreme Court.

Democrats had been heading into the midterm elections hobbled by soaring inflation, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and US President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings — all topics that Republicans have been eager to play up in their campaigns.

A decision to overturn Roe would shake up races across the country, especially in suburban battlegrounds in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire and Georgia that are to determine control of the House and Senate. The unknown is how a politically seismic court ruling changes the dynamics in play.

“Midterm elections are generally about turnout and this type of ruling could energize the base of both parties,” said Doug Sosnik, White House political director under former US president Bill Clinton.

Striking down Roe would also magnify attention on gubernatorial and legislative races across the country, as the court’s decision could return abortion rights policy to the states, where it was before Roe.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have the right to obtain an abortion enshrined in law, said the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports the right to an abortion.

However, more than 20 states have laws on the books that would ban some or all pre-viability abortions once Roe is overturned.

In a statement on Tuesday, Biden urged voters to elect more lawmakers who support abortion rights and said he would seek to enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into US law.

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” Biden said.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar told CBS on Tuesday that the decision about abortion should rest with a woman, her family and her doctor.

She called on the Senate to codify the right to abortion and said there would be “complete chaos” if the ruling moves forward as drafted, upending protections for other rights, such as birth control.

The decision is one that has been sought by many Republicans in the decades since Roe was decided. Former US president Donald Trump vowed during his original campaign for the White House that he would appoint justices to overturn the ruling. In office, he nominated three justices who solidified the conservative majority on the court.

Politico reported that each of Trump’s appointees voted with Alito on this case after hearing oral arguments last year, although any final decisions on the issue are unknown.

The abortion issue is likely to resonate in the nation’s suburbs, which have become the linchpin of US politics, as rural areas are solidly Republican and urban areas are dominated by Democrats.

Democrats gained 41 House seats and took control of the chamber in 2018 as suburban voters turned against Trump. In 2020, Biden won 54 percent of the suburban vote, the Pew Research Center said, and that played a decisive role in the five states that he carried by the narrowest margins.

“The House races that matter are in the suburbs,” Sosnik said.

Democrats had in 2020 rallied with a massive fundraising haul in the weeks after the death of liberal US justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and they intend to use a decision that overturns Roe to similar effect.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement that if the Politico report is accurate, such a ruling would be “one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.”

US Senator Ben Ray Lujan and other Democrats called for an end to the Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, as a way to protect abortion rights, but in the 50-50 Senate, that might still not be enough to pass abortion-related legislation.

Republicans reacted to the leak of the draft opinion as much as the substance of it.

US Senator Marsha Blackburn on Tuesday called the leaker a “radical activist that betrayed the sacred tradition of the court.”

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly refused to say whether he would allow a vote on any Biden Supreme Court pick if Republicans take the majority in November and another vacancy occurs.

McConnell more than anyone else helped engineer the conservative majority on the verge of overturning the landmark ruling. He has pointed to blocking then-US president Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016 as among his biggest accomplishments, followed up four years later by confirming Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg shortly before the 2020 election.

McConnell in 2017 rallied Republicans to overturn the 60-vote rule to overcome filibusters of Supreme Court justices to confirm Neil Gorsuch, and later presided over the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

A majority of the public has consistently supported keeping abortion legal in all or at least some cases since the middle of the 1970s, Gallup poll data showed, while only about one in five Americans say that the procedure should be illegal under all circumstances. Other polls show similar trends. A Marquette University poll earlier this year found that 72 percent of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.