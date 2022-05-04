The government continually asserts that Taiwan’s low birthrate is a national security issue, while media articles publish apparently alarming data that the number of deaths continue to exceed births, or that there are now more households looking after an elderly family member than there are raising children.
A declining birtrate is a problem that all advanced nations face. Japanese are increasingly unwilling to even engage in relationships, in part due to the perceived expense. The phenomenon of declining birthrates is an inexorable trend that cannot be resolved by governments handing out a few subsidies. The only countries with high birthrates are developing nations, while there are practically no examples of developed nations successfully arresting the decline.
As education becomes more widespread, people tend to marry older, which results in fewer children. Therefore, even if the government were able to address sky-high home prices and expensive childcare, it cannot alter the increased individualism of modern society.
As there is no magic bullet, there needs to be a change of mindset over the low birthrate. Why should it be considered a wholly negative phenomenon in a nation that suffers from water and electricity shortages, environmental pollution and traffic congestion? A smaller population would alleviate such problems.
Taiwan is a small and mountainous island nation that lacks natural resources, and yet is home to 23 million people. This is clearly unsustainable.
The Netherlands has a land area slightly larger than Taiwan and is mostly flat, but its population is only two-thirds of Taiwan’s. Nevertheless, the population density of the Netherlands is considered high by European standards. Looked at from this perspective, given Taiwan’s mountainous topography, a population somewhere between 8 million and 10 million would be more sustainable.
Looking at just population size and disregarding land area, Taiwan cannot be considered a small country, as its population is on a par with Australia’s and is greater than three-quarters of UN member nations. The majority of nations have a population of under 10 million. They are not about to die out or their people become extinct, and nor would Taiwan with a smaller population.
Can elderly Taiwanese please stop grumbling that young people have it too easy or that they are lazy? When they were young, resources were scarce, but there were more job opportunities than are available today, as manufacturers had at that stage not moved production abroad. Their generation only had to work hard and they could afford to buy a house and raise children.
However, no matter how hard the current generation toils, they will remain in a poverty trap, and so an increasing number are either unwilling or unable to get married.
Do they really “have it too easy?” Whose fault is the situation today?
Yang Hau-min is a government employee.
Translated by Edward Jones
