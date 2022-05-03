Apartment blocks need help to block an outbreak

By Zou Ho-le 饒後樂





The COVID-19 pandemic has entered a new phase in Taiwan. To conserve medical resources for the most severe cases, health officials are moving toward a new policy of encouraging mild and asymptomatic cases to quarantine at home, rather than seek treatment at a hospital. This would place large residential apartment blocks on the front line of the nation’s pandemic response.

However, people living in apartment blocks are unprepared for such a change.

Every confirmed COVID-19 case who enters or leaves an apartment block — whether they were tested after receiving a notification via the government’s social distancing app or at a hospital after feeling unwell — poses a threat to other residents.

Unless the apartment block’s management staff are notified in a timely manner — so that they are able to avoid coming into contact with the infected individual, and then rapidly sanitize areas of the building that the confirmed case has just passed through on the way to their apartment — the building’s elevators and corridors could turn into a hotbed of virus transmission.

Although it might seem like a simple task for building management staff to sanitize the common areas of an apartment block, this is not the case.

First, sanitation work falls outside their job description. Central and local governments have asked residential management committees to cooperate in delivering food and medicine to residents undergoing self-isolation, which will significantly increase their workload. If no additional inducement is provided, will staff be willing to cooperate?

Second, even if apartment management staff are willing to cooperate, residential management committees are likely to ask the contracted estates management company to shoulder the burden of the additional work, including footing the bill for any special equipment or supplies.

If the residential management committee and the contracted estates management firm do not have a good relationship and work as a close-knit team to carry out thorough disease prevention work, the risk of infection to on-site staff would increase, potentially resulting in a shortage of staff as people fall sick, causing service interruptions.

To prevent this problem from arising, the government must include service personnel working in apartment blocks within its pandemic prevention strategy, and provide the necessary sanitation equipment, supplies and training to staff.

Additionally, the government must set a standard subsidy for residential management committees, which could include implementing a pandemic prevention work bonus system, to ensure that committees and estates management companies are working hand-in-glove to provide proper pandemic prevention for residents and the wider community.

Zou Ho-le is a condominium administration consultant.

Translated by Edward Jones