EDITORIAL: Ko’s lockdown talk sows confusion

The daily local COVID-19 case counts increased from 5,092 on Monday to 15,033 yesterday, with more than half of the cases reported in Taipei and New Taipei City. Two meetings were held among the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and local governments to develop strategies to preserve healthcare capacity and handle increased administrative work.

After consulting with specialists, the CECC on Monday said it would simplify contact tracing and limit the scope of identifying close contacts for home isolation. It also shortened the home isolation period for close contacts from 10 days, followed by seven days of self-health management, to a “3+4” policy — three days of isolation, followed by four days of self-monitoring.

Some medical experts became concerned about increased risk from undetected cases, and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) remarks on Monday stirred confusion and fear among the public.

Ko said there could be more than 4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases by the end of the year, including about 160,000 severe cases and about 40,000 deaths. On Tuesday, he said that if the government does nothing to stop the virus from spreading, the daily case count in Taipei could exceed 10,000 by May 7, and 500,000 by May 18.

If the city’s daily caseload exceeds 10,000, contact tracing and placing people in isolation would be difficult. The health system might only be able to handle severe cases, he said, adding that a “soft lockdown” could be implemented.

Ko’s prediction of 500,000 cases and his warning of a possible “soft lockdown” in Taipei drew criticism from city councilors across party lines. City government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) on Tuesday said measures for such a lockdown would be decided based on the upcoming week’s COVID-19 situation, but banning restaurant dining is not being considered. Deputy spokesperson Wei Yu-jen (魏佑任) said the next day that a “soft lockdown” would involve asking people to be “self-disciplined” rather than be subject to enforcement.

Addressing the Taipei City Council on Wednesday, Ko said that he should have suggested 500,000 cases as a possible accumulated number, not a daily case count. He also said that “soft lockdown” would only involve dining bans and class suspensions if the healthcare system became overwhelmed — defined as more than one-quarter of Taipei’s hospital beds designated to COVID-19 patients.

City councilors said that the mayor caused public panic, and that the city government’s policy explanations were vague. The city suspended classes only at high schools last week, although there are more children younger than 12 infected with COVID-19. The city government also recommended replacing isolation with daily testing in a soft lockdown, but continues to plan mass gatherings, including Eid al-Fitr celebrations next month.

Taipei’s decision to cancel a NT$2.8 billion (US$94.98 million) budget to purchase vaccines was also criticized, as the funds could have gone toward test kits and personal protective equipment.

Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who is an epidemiologist, on Thursday said that statistics from COVID-19 outbreaks in other countries were used inappropriately to predict the path that Taiwan’s current outbreak would take, and caused unnecessary panic.

Ko has repeatedly said the CECC drafted conflicting COVID-19 prevention strategies, and has repeatedly asked the center to explain its plans. He has also often claimed to know better than the CECC how to handle the COVID-19 situation. As the center has discussed its mitigation measures with local governments, it seems that Ko is the one who is giving mixed messages. It is baffling to talk about a lockdown while the rest of the country is trying to coexist with the virus and resume normal life.