The daily local COVID-19 case counts increased from 5,092 on Monday to 15,033 yesterday, with more than half of the cases reported in Taipei and New Taipei City. Two meetings were held among the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and local governments to develop strategies to preserve healthcare capacity and handle increased administrative work.
After consulting with specialists, the CECC on Monday said it would simplify contact tracing and limit the scope of identifying close contacts for home isolation. It also shortened the home isolation period for close contacts from 10 days, followed by seven days of self-health management, to a “3+4” policy — three days of isolation, followed by four days of self-monitoring.
Some medical experts became concerned about increased risk from undetected cases, and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) remarks on Monday stirred confusion and fear among the public.
Ko said there could be more than 4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases by the end of the year, including about 160,000 severe cases and about 40,000 deaths. On Tuesday, he said that if the government does nothing to stop the virus from spreading, the daily case count in Taipei could exceed 10,000 by May 7, and 500,000 by May 18.
If the city’s daily caseload exceeds 10,000, contact tracing and placing people in isolation would be difficult. The health system might only be able to handle severe cases, he said, adding that a “soft lockdown” could be implemented.
Ko’s prediction of 500,000 cases and his warning of a possible “soft lockdown” in Taipei drew criticism from city councilors across party lines. City government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) on Tuesday said measures for such a lockdown would be decided based on the upcoming week’s COVID-19 situation, but banning restaurant dining is not being considered. Deputy spokesperson Wei Yu-jen (魏佑任) said the next day that a “soft lockdown” would involve asking people to be “self-disciplined” rather than be subject to enforcement.
Addressing the Taipei City Council on Wednesday, Ko said that he should have suggested 500,000 cases as a possible accumulated number, not a daily case count. He also said that “soft lockdown” would only involve dining bans and class suspensions if the healthcare system became overwhelmed — defined as more than one-quarter of Taipei’s hospital beds designated to COVID-19 patients.
City councilors said that the mayor caused public panic, and that the city government’s policy explanations were vague. The city suspended classes only at high schools last week, although there are more children younger than 12 infected with COVID-19. The city government also recommended replacing isolation with daily testing in a soft lockdown, but continues to plan mass gatherings, including Eid al-Fitr celebrations next month.
Taipei’s decision to cancel a NT$2.8 billion (US$94.98 million) budget to purchase vaccines was also criticized, as the funds could have gone toward test kits and personal protective equipment.
Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who is an epidemiologist, on Thursday said that statistics from COVID-19 outbreaks in other countries were used inappropriately to predict the path that Taiwan’s current outbreak would take, and caused unnecessary panic.
Ko has repeatedly said the CECC drafted conflicting COVID-19 prevention strategies, and has repeatedly asked the center to explain its plans. He has also often claimed to know better than the CECC how to handle the COVID-19 situation. As the center has discussed its mitigation measures with local governments, it seems that Ko is the one who is giving mixed messages. It is baffling to talk about a lockdown while the rest of the country is trying to coexist with the virus and resume normal life.
I have written earlier in the Taipei Times (“Rights must be preserved even during a pandemic,” April 18, page 8) that rights must be preserved even during a pandemic. In principle, authorities are entitled to subject people to restrictions such as mandatory quarantine. However, they must never forget the fundamental democratic principles of proportionality, necessity and human rights concerns. Since the beginning of the pandemic, numerous international and regional organizations have issued valuable statements and advice to states on how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic while remaining a democratic state respecting the rule of law. They encouraged states to adopt human
As Russia’s illegal war to exterminate the nation of Ukraine slogs into its third devastating month, it has yielded many lessons China can apply to its future war against the nation of Taiwan — and that Taiwanese can exploit for their defense and survival. For China, the most important lesson of Russia’s stark military failures is that like Russia, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) quest for hegemony rests on a brittle and fatal hubris. Vladimir Putin envisioned his war to conquer Ukraine as a stepping stone to political-military hegemony in at least Eastern Europe and the Baltic states. But several key failures
As the invasion of Ukraine continues, China — with the world’s third-most powerful military — is flexing its muscles on this side of the globe. The Chinese state-run Global Times on Saturday released a video to promote China’s aircraft carrier program, which conspicuously hinted at the launch of a third Chinese naval carrier. The South China Morning Post reported that the People’s Liberation Army Navy planned to launch the new carrier on Saturday, but it was postponed as the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai delayed the shipping of essential components. Utilizing shipbuilding expertise gained from constructing the aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong,
When the Solomon Islands switched recognition from Taiwan to China in 2019, severing 36 years of diplomatic relations, Beijing’s motive appeared to be nothing more than part of its broader strategy of diplomatically isolating Taiwan. The Solomons was the seventh country to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, leaving it with just four diplomatic allies in the Pacific region. However, last month, a secret draft security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China was leaked onto social media, indicating that there might be more to Beijing’s wooing of the Solomons than initially met the eye that