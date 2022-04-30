As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Taiwan, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” which means learning gradually to live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy while keeping the outbreak under control.
To reduce the impact of the surge in confirmed cases on everyday life, the Central Epidemic Command Center has implemented a “3+4” isolation policy, with home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases reduced to three days, followed by a four-day “disease self-prevention” period.
The government is hoping the shorter isolation period can help resolve issues concerning disease prevention leave.
However, such a public-friendly policy might not seem as “friendly” from a school’s point of view.
For students to continue in-class learning, cooperation is needed between parents, teachers, students and administration taking care of teaching-related affairs. All four parties are indispensable if the school is to run smoothly.
To cope with the pandemic, the Ministry of Education and local education bureaus have over the past two years provided schools with additional information technology equipment, while frontline teachers have been implementing complementary measures for distance learning.
Besides switching to distance learning, an array of education policies has been introduced, such as the bilingual 2030 plan, native language education, electronic learning portfolio and the “108 curriculum.” Many teachers have been spreading themselves too thin to keep up with the policies.
Schools have always played a vital role in disease prevention. However, as the government’s policy for disease control — in terms of home quarantine regulations and lifting of measures — has been designed with the majority of the public in mind, it has failed to take school faculty and staff into consideration.
For schools, the effect of the “3+4” isolation policy is not limited to people being absent from school. Once a teacher takes disease prevention leave, the school must reschedule and find a substitute teacher. Furthermore, frontline teachers are responsible for the care of students learning online and offline.
Given a lack of corresponding measures and regulations, many school offices — such as administration and accounting — lack the flexibility to handle the isolation policy, complicating matters for administrative personnel and frontline teachers.
With the “3+4” isolation policy, it is foreseeable that many teachers and students would be going into quarantine, coming out of isolation or taking leave every week. On the teachers’ end, schools will have to regularly introduce complementary measures to deal with teachers on leave, such as implementing substitute teaching or team teaching.
If the Ministry of Education cannot come up with a comprehensive plan and address the root of the problem, schools will have to resort to stopgap measures and possibly descend into chaos if the principal does not possess strong leadership skills.
Two years into the pandemic, many countries have been adapting to the “new normal” of living with COVID-19, which Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) avidly supports.
Nonetheless, as class suspension seems to be the “new normal,” any “pre-emptive deployment” seems to be out, while “rolling adjustments” are in.
Aside from making bold predictions and adopting empty slogans, politicians at the top should be ready to come up with appropriate measures that truly fit the needs of frontline workers.
Feng Chih-ming is director of the Taipei Teachers’ Association’s Information and Policy Department.
Translated by Rita Wang
