The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on April 8 announced that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.27 percent annually last month — the highest increase in more than nine years.
Consumer prices in the seven categories ranging from food and clothing to housing and transportation all increased last month.
Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes vegetables, fruit and energy, rose 2.47 percent from a year earlier — its highest increase in more than 13 years.
However, the DGBAS continues to insist that there is “no inflation,” despite the price gauge slowly rising. Such a statement shows that government officials are not sympathetic to or even aware of the public’s suffering.
The rise indicated by the CPI has little impact on people with high incomes. The wealth they have accumulated enables them to cope with the pressure of rising prices, while the profits they make through retirement accounts and investment plans often outweigh the effects of inflationary currency depreciation.
The price hikes are making life even more difficult for 2.72 million Taiwanese whose average monthly wage is less than NT$30,000 and for more than half of the people under the age of 30 who make less than NT$30,000 per month.
In addition to them are low-income earners and socially disadvantaged people, whose average monthly wage is less than NT$18,000.
Most of the time, the government underestimates the inflation rate. Many Taiwanese might feel that although the rising prices are apparent and painful, the government always claims that they are mild; even though inflationary pressures are high, it always downplays the problem. No wonder the government is often criticized for pretending that everything is going well.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) once said: “The numbers are cold, but people’s actual feelings are not.”
If this is true, the government should pay more attention to the issue of commodity prices.
Taiwanese tend not to pay much attention to most government statistics, but commodity prices affect their everyday lives. As a result, they are particularly sensitive to price hikes.
Therefore, before imported inflation is improved and household real income is increased, it seems inappropriate for the government to tell the public that there is “no inflation” while the so-called “misery index” — a combination of the CPI and the unemployment rate — is about to exceed 6 percent.
Wei Shih-chang is an information technology engineer.
Translated by Eddy Chang
To commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and to show Washington’s staunch support for Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to visit Taiwan on April 10, but she postponed her trip to Asia after testing positive for COVID-19. Taiwanese authorities sent their sincere regards to Pelosi upon hearing the news. If Pelosi can still visit upon her recovery, Taiwanese would no doubt be charmed by her avid support for the nation after meeting this “feisty grandma” firsthand. In 2019, when the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office held a reception on Capitol Hill in
The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva on Thursday last week was the first destruction of a major warship in combat since the Falklands war 40 years ago, when the UK and Argentina lost large surface ships in the cold waters of the South Atlantic. For the Russians, you would have to go back to World War II to find a comparable loss. How will this dramatic event affect the war in Ukraine, and what are the lessons for navies worldwide? I have toured Russian ships on several occasions (including in Sevastopol before the Russian invasion), and the surface ships
The 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 28, a meeting at which Taiwan’s return as an observer is becoming increasingly possible. US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brain McKeon has clearly articulated to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the US supports Taiwan’s attendance at the meeting with observer status, along with a continued investigation into the origins of SARS-CoV-2. This shows that Washington continues to pursue Taiwan’s interests, and that there remains a chance for Taiwan to attend the WHA meeting, despite not having yet received an invitation. McKeon is
With the war in Ukraine, we have seen a shift in how the West’s strategic ambiguity posture might affect geopolitical outcomes. Ambiguity might have its value in confusing the enemy into how the US would respond to any acts of aggression against its partners, but the Ukraine invasion shows that the concept of ambiguity also has its limits. Leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of US foreign policy over the past few years, including Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, its invasion of Ukraine through supposed proxy forces, and China’s military buildup and encroachment