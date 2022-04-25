Face it and fix it
I found it ironic that, immediately after chairing an online program for the Public Relations Society of America’s Board of Ethics and Professional Standards (PRSA BEPS), I should log on to the Taipei Times’ Web site to read “Seven CTS staff punished over invasion news ticker” (April 22, page 3).
Kudos first to former China Television Service (CTS) acting general manager Chen Ya-ling (陳雅琳) for taking a proactive, public stance and not trying to “hide” the episode. The public needs to know what happened and what is being done to ensure that such a mistake does not happen again. As we (PRSA BEPS) continually remind our more than 20,000 members, you cannot “sweep it under the rug and hope no one sees your mistake.” Be upfront. Be honest.
I now have yet another good example of how to be open and honest with trusting audiences who turn to you for the truth. As my session earlier today addressed: “You can’t look the other way.” Face it and fix it.
Kirk Hazlett
Tampa, Florida
To commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and to show Washington’s staunch support for Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to visit Taiwan on April 10, but she postponed her trip to Asia after testing positive for COVID-19. Taiwanese authorities sent their sincere regards to Pelosi upon hearing the news. If Pelosi can still visit upon her recovery, Taiwanese would no doubt be charmed by her avid support for the nation after meeting this “feisty grandma” firsthand. In 2019, when the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office held a reception on Capitol Hill in
The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva on Thursday last week was the first destruction of a major warship in combat since the Falklands war 40 years ago, when the UK and Argentina lost large surface ships in the cold waters of the South Atlantic. For the Russians, you would have to go back to World War II to find a comparable loss. How will this dramatic event affect the war in Ukraine, and what are the lessons for navies worldwide? I have toured Russian ships on several occasions (including in Sevastopol before the Russian invasion), and the surface ships
The 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 28, a meeting at which Taiwan’s return as an observer is becoming increasingly possible. US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brain McKeon has clearly articulated to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the US supports Taiwan’s attendance at the meeting with observer status, along with a continued investigation into the origins of SARS-CoV-2. This shows that Washington continues to pursue Taiwan’s interests, and that there remains a chance for Taiwan to attend the WHA meeting, despite not having yet received an invitation. McKeon is
With the war in Ukraine, we have seen a shift in how the West’s strategic ambiguity posture might affect geopolitical outcomes. Ambiguity might have its value in confusing the enemy into how the US would respond to any acts of aggression against its partners, but the Ukraine invasion shows that the concept of ambiguity also has its limits. Leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of US foreign policy over the past few years, including Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, its invasion of Ukraine through supposed proxy forces, and China’s military buildup and encroachment