[ LETTER ]

Face it and fix it

I found it ironic that, immediately after chairing an online program for the Public Relations Society of America’s Board of Ethics and Professional Standards (PRSA BEPS), I should log on to the Taipei Times’ Web site to read “Seven CTS staff punished over invasion news ticker” (April 22, page 3).

Kudos first to former China Television Service (CTS) acting general manager Chen Ya-ling (陳雅琳) for taking a proactive, public stance and not trying to “hide” the episode. The public needs to know what happened and what is being done to ensure that such a mistake does not happen again. As we (PRSA BEPS) continually remind our more than 20,000 members, you cannot “sweep it under the rug and hope no one sees your mistake.” Be upfront. Be honest.

I now have yet another good example of how to be open and honest with trusting audiences who turn to you for the truth. As my session earlier today addressed: “You can’t look the other way.” Face it and fix it.

Kirk Hazlett

Tampa, Florida