Taking Taiwan’s destiny seriously

With the war in Ukraine, we have seen a shift in how the West’s strategic ambiguity posture might affect geopolitical outcomes. Ambiguity might have its value in confusing the enemy into how the US would respond to any acts of aggression against its partners, but the Ukraine invasion shows that the concept of ambiguity also has its limits. Leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of US foreign policy over the past few years, including Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, its invasion of Ukraine through supposed proxy forces, and China’s military buildup and encroachment

By M. Roberts