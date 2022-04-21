EDITORIAL: CECC’s policy changes need clarity

The COVID-19 pandemic is in its third year. While Taiwan has an admirable record of keeping SARS-CoV-2 at bay, the virus has again found its way into the nation, with cases rising from zero confirmed domestic cases a month ago to 2,386 reported yesterday.

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is extremely virulent, but not dangerous in most cases, with an overwhelming percentage of confirmed cases reporting only mild or no symptoms: Many of those infected will not even know they have it.

For this reason, the actual number of infections is certainly much higher than those reported, and can be expected to rise exponentially, which will call for frequent changes in government policy. Taiwanese — who have been mostly shielded from the direct health effects of the virus — are being asked to fall into step with the adjustments, but people are fatigued from two years of restrictions.

The strain shows with the ever-changing policies. The government must introduce these adjustments with clarity, and in a way that makes sense, if it is going to retain the public’s trust.

For most people, a requirement that certain activities such as going to the gym, and joining group tours or mass events such as concerts or religious festivals, would require proof of having had a booster shot might seem reasonable, but the perceived arbitrary nature of the requirement, which starts tomorrow, has sparked frustration and anger in some.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has determined that people in gyms have a higher risk of contracting the virus due to the nature of the space and the activity, but a Taichung gym owner asked why a members-only gym — where members sign in, the equipment is adequately spaced and disinfected, and disease prevention regulations are followed — would be more likely to spread infection than a busy mall, restaurant or supermarket. The owner complained of a double standard.

On Tuesday, Travel Agent Association chairman Hsiao Po-jen (蕭博仁) asked why a booster shot is required for people joining tour groups, but not for those traveling on mass rapid transport systems or the high-speed railway. Profit in the travel industry has taken a substantial hit as people are canceling tours and requesting refunds, in some cases even demanding the return of non-refundable deposits.

The message lacks sufficient clarity, even if there is no double standard and the CECC is following the science, but simply limiting its explanations of a complex situation so as not to cause confusion.

Perceived contradictions in the communication and implementation of policy lead to confusion. Confusion can make a partial communication of the facts seem like a deliberate withholding of facts, which damages the public’s trust. This erosion of trust is detrimental to the government’s ability to control a situation.

Omicron is less deadly than previous variants, but the death on Tuesday of a two-year-old boy is a reminder that vigilance is required. With children still unvaccinated in Taiwan and the number of confirmed cases set to rise exponentially, the CECC is right to keep its eye on the ball, and Taiwanese should expect more policy changes.

However, if the center fails to communicate with clarity, it can also expect an exponential increase in frustration and resentment.