EDITORIAL: ‘Misery’ is on the rise

Taiwan’s “misery” index, the sum of the unemployment and inflation rates, is expected to climb to 6.08 percent this year, its worst showing since 2012, amid an increasing cost of living and rising risk of job losses, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said last week.

The agency attributed the rise in the misery gauge to surges in the consumer price index (CPI), which is expected to increase 2.48 percent annually this year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted price hikes in a wide range of commodities including oil, natural gas and metals such as nickel.

The DGBAS had previously said that the CPI increase would be short-lived, but last month it climbed 3.27 percent from a year earlier, reaching a nearly 10-year high. Although the agency blamed the increasing prices of imported goods, the prices of 17 necessity goods rose to their highest in three-and-a-half years. Egg prices surged the most by about 27 percent annually, followed by flour (7.13 percent, the highest in more than 10 years), bread (6.6 percent, the highest in seven years) and tissue paper (4 percent, the highest in about two-and-a-half years).

The government has underestimated the risk of inflation, amid overly optimistic forecasts of 4.24 percent annual GDP growth this year, thanks to a long upcycle of exports. It expects a strong economy to prompt businesses to raise wages and cushion the effects of inflation. However, the war in Ukraine is expected to decelerate GDP growth to 4.02 percent, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) told lawmakers last week. Cathay Financial Holding held a more cautious view, cutting its forecast for GDP growth to 3.7 percent, expecting the war to curb global demand and further boost inflation.

Despite the GDP growth projections, average Taiwanese are unlikely to feel any economic benefit. The average monthly regular wage in the first two months of the year fell 0.16 percent from a year earlier, extending a downtrend due to uneven growth in different sectors. Local manufacturers raised wages by 4.86 percent year-on-year, but companies in the service sector cut wages by 0.1 percent, as they struggle to cope with the continuing effects of COVID-19 restrictions.

The economic pain people are experiencing is greater than the misery index shows, as soaring housing prices and long-stagnant wages are not factored into the gauge, which was first introduced in the 1970s in the US. The housing price increases in Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan all exceeded 10 percent last year, while prices gained 5.58 percent in Taipei and 6.2 percent in New Taipei City, a survey released earlier this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed.

The debt burden is much higher for homeowners in Taipei, where housing prices spiked by 16.29 times the average household income, with 65.09 percent of the money going to mortgage payments, it said, far exceeding the 30 percent considered reasonable by the ministry.

Government officials should put themselves in the shoes of ordinary Taiwanese, and come up with effective measures to curb inflation and skyrocketing real-estate prices. Boosting energy subsidies and extending cuts on taxes on energy imports are also good measures. To rein in soaring property prices, the government should draw up policies that seek to account for the effects of central banks raising interest rates.