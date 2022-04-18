Rights must be preserved even during a pandemic

By Pave Doubek





As the number of domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan rises, some have called for health authorities to increase restrictions, while others have advocated for a return to “normal” and “living” with the virus. What the ongoing debate about the pandemic lacks is discussion of human rights, in particular the fundamental democratic principle requiring that all limits to human rights be proportionate and necessary.

Restrictions such as mandatory quarantines, mandatory wearing of masks and limits on public gatherings constrain human rights. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Taiwan ratified in 2009, contains a catalog of fundamental human rights.

A mandatory quarantine, which detains someone for days in a designated area, is a serious limit on their personal liberty, as stipulated in Article 9 of the covenant. The use of “detained” is intentional, as a mandatory quarantine — whether at a government facility or at home — is a deprivation of liberty under international law. Detainees under quarantine must, in principle, receive the same — if not higher — procedural guarantees as detainees in prison or police custody.

Of course, when a society is at “war” with an invisible enemy such as COVID-19, some rights may be constrained. Some temporary restrictions are not a violation of people’s rights, but every limitation must be proportionate and necessary to the threat.

For example, when the government imposed restrictions on arrivals from countries that had a surge in cases of the highly dangerous Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, it was difficult to contest such measures. If authorities retain those strict measures after the virus situation eases, it is a completely different matter.

Similarly, when authorities impose a mandatory quarantine at a government facility on a person who contravened a home quarantine or was already infected with the virus, the measure seems legitimate.

However, when a blanket measure forces every arrival to be detained at a quarantine hostel, even when people could effectively isolate at home, the measure appears to be disproportionate.

The same is true of blanket restrictions imposed without exceptions for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women or families with children. The proportionality test applies equally to mask mandates, restrictions on public gatherings and other measures.

Simply put, limitations on human rights during a pandemic are generally acceptable, but arbitrary limitations are not.

If the government wants to remain democratic and respect the rule of law, the authorities must at all times pay due diligence to the proportionality principle and not constrain individual liberties more than is strictly necessary to manage the emergency at hand.

Otherwise, the limitations are arbitrary and incompatible with democratic principles. As seen on social media, the draconian measures imposed by authorities in Shanghai speak for themselves.

Looking back over the past few months, there have been several instances when measures imposed in Taiwan have been disproportionate, especially regarding mandatory quarantines.

Taiwan has often been presented as a world leader in managing COVID-19. Notwithstanding the government’s unparalleled success in keeping the virus situation under control, successful public health policies are not only maintaining low infection numbers, but also about respecting human rights and democratic principles.

Hopefully, infection rates and human rights will both be safeguarded in Taiwan in the coming months.

Pavel Doubek is a Czech human rights lawyer and postdoctoral researcher at Academia Sinica’s Institutum Iurisprudentiae.