Taiwan’s security and the UN’s law of the ocean

By Kevin Frazier





Wars are fought on many fronts. A global coalition has rallied to Ukraine’s defense through provision of armaments, sharing of information with Ukrainian forces and denial of Russian access to markets.

A cynic might say that this web of pressure has failed to thwart Russia’s continued onslaught. A pragmatist would observe that things could be a lot worse if regulatory, economic and legal strings were not being thrown in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path, impeding his progress and bound to capture him, eventually.

The lesson for Taiwan is that no single defense strategy will safeguard the nation’s democracy. It is a lesson that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has known and heeded, but there is a strand that could be added to Taiwan’s web of security: the US ratifying the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Known as the constitution of the sea, UNCLOS specifies rules to demarcate maritime boundaries and contains dispute resolution mechanisms in the event of those boundaries being contested.

Although Taiwan is not formally a party to UNCLOS, Tsai has signaled her administration’s desire to comply with its tenets. In 2016, she said that “the ROC [Republic of China] is entitled to all rights over the South China Sea islands and their relevant waters in accordance with international law and the law of the sea.”

International observers interpreted this reference to the “law of the sea” as being inclusive of UNCLOS.

This tepid acceptance of UNCLOS aligns with Tsai’s “four principles and five actions” regarding the nation’s maritime policy. Embracing UNCLOS, even if at arms length, specifically furthers Tsai’s desire to enhance multilateral dialogues regarding maritime disputes. Taiwan needs its allies to make sure the nation’s perspectives and priorities are voiced at as many tables as possible. The US could be one of those voices. In many ways, it has already tried to amplify many of the points Taiwan would want UNCLOS stakeholders to consider.

Most obviously, the US has strongly enforced the freedom of navigation and oversight outlined in UNCLOS by sailing through the South China Sea, despite warnings from the People’s Republic of China that doing so threatens its sovereignty and breaches international law.

Yet, the US has partially muted itself when it comes to speaking about UNCLOS matters. It has yet to ratify the agreement and, as a result, is missing out on opportunities to formally shape the enforcement and interpretation of the constitution of the sea.

UNCLOS has deep flaws that need fixing if the law of the sea is to have any chance of promoting peace and security in volatile times. Taiwan has little chance of remedying those flaws if it cannot lean on its allies to help bring the nation’s concerns before the global community.

Is the US the perfect megaphone? Far from it. Yet it shares Taiwan’s interest in a stable South China Sea — the sort of stability that makes joint development of the sea’s resources possible.

This might be the perfect window to nudge US officials to champion ratification of UNCLOS. Officials on the political left and right are horrified by Russia’s actions and aware of the value multilateral organizations bring to at least stemming the severity of conflict.

A push from Tsai could remind the US of its often self-imposed obligation to assist its allies by doing more than providing arms and information, but also protecting a rules-based international order.

Kevin Frazier is a fellow at the Miller Institute for Global Challenges and the Law at the UC Berkeley School of Law. He previously participated in the MOSAIC Taiwan program offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.