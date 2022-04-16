CUPP using religion as a cover for its politics

By Chen Chi-nung 陳啟濃





As the Dajia Matsu procession passed through Changhua County on Saturday last week, China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) founder Chang An-le (張安樂) led a group of party members to welcome the palanquin bearing a statue of the sea goddess Matsu. A scuffle ensued between police, CUPP members and others. The incident was a publicity stunt. As the CUPP has been marginalized in Taiwan, it has been trying to grab attention by stirring up trouble.

From the CUPP members’ “dress code” that day — vests bearing the words “Taiwan independence will lead to war” — people should be able to see through their ruse. CUPP supporters have never been shy about showing their loyalty to the “motherland” by intimidating and threatening Taiwanese.

Little did people like Chang know that the Matsu temple in Meizhou in China’s Fujian Province — regarded as the birthplace of the goddess — had been destroyed by the Chinese Communist Party during the Cultural Revolution. The current Matsu temple was rebuilt by Taiwanese devotees.

Politicians often take advantage of religion to buy popularity, but they are only opening themselves to ridicule by ignoring facts. Their claim that “Matsu is also from China” is meant to be an attack on independence supporters. Using this as a reason for “unification” only exposes the CUPP’s ignorance and idiocy: Matsu was a person from the Song Dynasty, not “Chinese.”

For these pro-China factions who use religious festivals to garner publicity, aside from holding them in contempt, care must be taken not to spread their ideas, to stay out of the fray and to ignore them, to deny them the one thing they want: publicity.

Chen Chi-nung is principal of Shuili Junior High School in Nantou County.

Translated by Rita Wang