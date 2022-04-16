As the Dajia Matsu procession passed through Changhua County on Saturday last week, China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) founder Chang An-le (張安樂) led a group of party members to welcome the palanquin bearing a statue of the sea goddess Matsu. A scuffle ensued between police, CUPP members and others. The incident was a publicity stunt. As the CUPP has been marginalized in Taiwan, it has been trying to grab attention by stirring up trouble.
From the CUPP members’ “dress code” that day — vests bearing the words “Taiwan independence will lead to war” — people should be able to see through their ruse. CUPP supporters have never been shy about showing their loyalty to the “motherland” by intimidating and threatening Taiwanese.
Little did people like Chang know that the Matsu temple in Meizhou in China’s Fujian Province — regarded as the birthplace of the goddess — had been destroyed by the Chinese Communist Party during the Cultural Revolution. The current Matsu temple was rebuilt by Taiwanese devotees.
Politicians often take advantage of religion to buy popularity, but they are only opening themselves to ridicule by ignoring facts. Their claim that “Matsu is also from China” is meant to be an attack on independence supporters. Using this as a reason for “unification” only exposes the CUPP’s ignorance and idiocy: Matsu was a person from the Song Dynasty, not “Chinese.”
For these pro-China factions who use religious festivals to garner publicity, aside from holding them in contempt, care must be taken not to spread their ideas, to stay out of the fray and to ignore them, to deny them the one thing they want: publicity.
Chen Chi-nung is principal of Shuili Junior High School in Nantou County.
Translated by Rita Wang
In recent years, it has become increasingly fashionable to apologize to China. Saying sorry to the Chinese Communist Party for hurting the feelings of China’s 1.4 billion people is now a rite of passage for global executives. All the cool CEOs have done it. Just ask MGM, United Airlines, McDonald’s, Gap, Medtronic, Disney, Boeing, Cambridge University Press, Nike, Apple, Audi, Intel, Versace, Coach, Givenchy, Dior, Calvin Klein, or the NBA. Just to name a few. Or ask Isaac Stone Fish. He just penned a brilliant new book, America Second: How America’s Elites Are Making China Stronger, which details what’s been going on. “In
Taiwan during the past week has had a surge in COVID-19 cases, with daily local cases exceeding 100. If the same had happened last year, the public would have been panic-buying or hoarding groceries by now. Things are looking relatively calm this year. One reason might be that even though the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more contagious, the symptoms are mostly milder. Another reason is that Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage has increased since last year. Consequently, the government has been telling people to continue leading their lives as usual, and most people have become used to dealing with the surge
Having loudly trumpeted the supposed superiority of China’s harsh lockdown measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) stubborn refusal to abandon his failed “zero COVID” policy is pushing Chinese society over the edge, which might have ramifications for Taiwan. Information filtering out of Shanghai via social media has painted a picture of a dystopian hellscape. Banned from leaving their homes for more than a week and running out of food, footage is circulating on social media of desperate Shanghai residents howling into the night from their high-rise condominiums. The primeval screams of anguish pierce the night
The controversy over the unfortunate, but avoidable incident at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport involving Hong Kong actor Wong He (王喜), an inbound passenger from the UK who had a nosebleed during a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test, highlighted many aspects of pandemic management. Undoubtedly, mandatory tests at the airport prescribed by the Central Epidemic Command Center should be followed, but no medical process should involve a level of force such that the person bleeds. The gentle sample-taking procedure does not warrant shoving a long stick deep inside the nasal passageway in an intimidating, unprofessional way. The health worker was