No escaping natural law for Putin

By Parris Chang 張旭成





During an address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a Nuremberg-style tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Most readers probably have only a rudimentary understanding of the Nuremberg trials, and simply know that there were a series of trials held at the end of World War II to try German Nazis for war crimes. During the trials, German military officers and officials attempted to push all of the blame for the Holocaust onto Adolf Hitler. They pleaded that they were simply following orders from their higher-ups, and said they had no option but to comply with the dictator’s commands.

The judges at the Nuremberg trials determined that this line of defense was a form of excuse and invoked the legal concept of natural law. That is to say, although they attributed responsibility for the Holocaust and other war crimes to Hitler, German military officers and officials should have been able to discriminate right from wrong — they should have known that systematically massacring Jews was evil and inhumane.

Natural law states that certain universal moral principles underpin human-to-human interaction and behavior: Mistreating and slaughtering Jews, or any other predefined group — especially civilians — clearly falls outside of these innate moral principles. At the Nuremberg trials, judges convicted Nazi war criminals for violating the natural law.

The most important verdict to come out of the trials was the re-establishment of the concept of personal responsibility for one’s actions, and that it was not possible to offload responsibility onto one’s government or military superiors.

Under the legal concept of natural law, not only is Putin, as Russia’s political leader, responsible for inhumane acts on the battlefield in Ukraine — such as bombing hospitals, kindergartens and schools — so too are Russian commanders, officers and rank-and-file soldiers. After the war is over, Putin cannot pass the buck for the abuse and maltreatment of Ukrainian civilians onto the Russian military and vice versa. When judgement day comes, the individual perpetrators of injustice will not be able to escape the verdict of natural law.

Parris Chang is a professor emeritus of political science at Penn State University and chief executive of the Taiwan Institute for Political, Economic and Strategic Studies.

Translated by Edward Jones