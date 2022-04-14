In recent years, it has become increasingly fashionable to apologize to China. Saying sorry to the Chinese Communist Party for hurting the feelings of China’s 1.4 billion people is now a rite of passage for global executives. All the cool CEOs have done it. Just ask MGM, United Airlines, McDonald’s, Gap, Medtronic, Disney, Boeing, Cambridge University Press, Nike, Apple, Audi, Intel, Versace, Coach, Givenchy, Dior, Calvin Klein, or the NBA. Just to name a few. Or ask Isaac Stone Fish. He just penned a brilliant new book, America Second: How America’s Elites Are Making China Stronger, which details what’s been going on. “In
Taiwan during the past week has had a surge in COVID-19 cases, with daily local cases exceeding 100. If the same had happened last year, the public would have been panic-buying or hoarding groceries by now. Things are looking relatively calm this year. One reason might be that even though the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more contagious, the symptoms are mostly milder. Another reason is that Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage has increased since last year. Consequently, the government has been telling people to continue leading their lives as usual, and most people have become used to dealing with the surge
Having loudly trumpeted the supposed superiority of China’s harsh lockdown measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) stubborn refusal to abandon his failed “zero COVID” policy is pushing Chinese society over the edge, which might have ramifications for Taiwan. Information filtering out of Shanghai via social media has painted a picture of a dystopian hellscape. Banned from leaving their homes for more than a week and running out of food, footage is circulating on social media of desperate Shanghai residents howling into the night from their high-rise condominiums. The primeval screams of anguish pierce the night
If Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking for approval for his invasion of Ukraine, he need look no further than the Chinese Internet. While the world overwhelmingly condemns Russia’s assault, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been pushing for an alternative reality with pro-Russia, pro-Putin, pro-war propaganda on its social media platforms. However, a group of Chinese dissidents is revealing to the world Beijing’s zealous support of Russia. Naming its social media campaign the Great Translation movement, the anonymous members created a Twitter account to collect messages containing pro-Russia sentiment from state-run China Central Television, Sina Weibo and WeChat, among