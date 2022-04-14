Quarantine question
I think most in Taiwan agree with the government’s recent shift to a “zero severe COVID-19” strategy from “zero COVID-19.”
One can only watch with amazement as China turns itself inside out trying to stamp out every single last Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 by locking down Shanghai and other cities. Taiwan’s health policy should generally be lauded by contrast.
However, one important detail which might have been overlooked is the impact of the continuing 10-day quarantine policy.
If the Omicron variant is projected to spread very rapidly throughout the community, meaning that we should all expect to contract the virus eventually (perhaps sooner rather than later), then this would mean that every single business in Taiwan could have to shut down for 10 days under the current quarantine rules.
We could expect a long period of consecutive rolling quarantines, where companies would be shut down for two business weeks in succession.
As Taiwan is built on small and medium-sized enterprises with vast and intricate supply networks, one can imagine this might very well devastate Taiwan’s economy and individual industries.
Bearing in mind that the Omicron variant only adversely affects less that 0.5 percent of those who contract it, is the continuation of the quarantine policy really worth the risk of shutting down the economy for the sake of a few individuals — who could be appropriately identified, isolated, protected and treated on a case-by-case basis?
I do not mind being proven to be a “chicken little,” but the risk is enormous if I am not.
Gerry Johnson
New Taipei City
