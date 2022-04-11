War in Ukraine prompts Japan to bolster military

By Isabel Reynolds / Bloomberg





For years, Japanese voters opposed calls for a stronger defense against the country’s nuclear-armed neighbors. Now, public opinion is shifting, even as obstacles remain to meaningful action to bolster the country’s security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has caused many in Japan to re-examine the chances of armed conflict over East Asia’s unresolved territorial disputes. Polls show voters are worried that a failure to halt Russia could embolden China to take action against Taiwan or to seize disputed East China Sea islands administered by Japan. Tokyo also has a simmering island spat with Moscow.

Almost two-thirds of respondents to a survey conducted by the Yomiuri Shimbun earlier this month said they wanted to see Japan’s defenses bolstered. National security usually comes a distant second to the economy in voters’ priorities.

“The Ukraine shock is beginning to change Japan’s norms and beliefs,” said Kyoko Hatakeyama, a professor at the University of Niigata’s Graduate School of International Studies and Regional Development. “But it has a long way to go.”

SWIFT SANCTIONS

Although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised many observers by swiftly imposing sanctions on Russia and sending non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, bolstering Japan’s own defenses would be more challenging. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has stretched interpretations of the country’s pacifist postwar constitution, sometimes in the face of massive public protests.

The LDP must also manage a ruling coalition that includes a Buddhist-backed party and local opposition to military deployments, including the US-made Aegis Ashore missile-defense system. The Japan Self-Defense Forces remain dependent on the “nuclear umbrella” of the US, the country’s only treaty ally.

Kishida — a one-time dove who came into office warning about a potential confrontation over Taiwan — faces pressure to take a more active defense role with US President Joe Biden, who is likely to visit Tokyo in the coming months. That might also require cooling off Japan’s feud with fellow US ally South Korea, where South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is urging a greater focus on the region’s security network.

The Japanese prime minister has former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe also looking over his shoulder. Abe, who increased defense spending every year during his record-long tenure, has called for steps that would shatter taboos over nuclear weapons or obtaining offensive systems, such as missiles.

Japan should obtain the capability to strike at the “center” of an enemy nation, Abe said earlier this month, adding that greater defense spending would help avoid a clash with China.

“There’s no nation in the world that will risk lives to defend a country that doesn’t make efforts for its own defense,” Japan Broadcasting Corp quoted him as saying.

Abe previously proposed a debate on “nuclear sharing,” such as that system that lets NATO members host US nuclear weapons.

Kishida, who hails from Hiroshima, one of only two cities to have experienced a nuclear attack, shut down the idea, saying that it would contravene Japan’s principles against possessing, producing or allowing the introduction of atomic weapons.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Abe’s nuclear-sharing proposal “fully exposed the dangerous tendency of lingering militarism” in Japan, which invaded the Chinese mainland and ruled Taiwan for half a century as part of its imperial expansion across Asia.

Separately, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) affirmed China’s commitment to a peaceful resolution over Taiwan, saying last month that the dispute was “not comparable at all” to Ukraine.

Moscow retaliated over Tokyo’s sanctions by canceling talks on the Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, which were seized by Soviet forces in the waning days of World War II. Russia also conducted military exercises on the islands.

Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday last week told reporters that his ministry wanted funding for a “drastic” increase to the country’s defenses. Kishi, Abe’s brother, called the NATO target of spending 2 percent of GDP — roughly double Japan’s allocation — “meaningful.”

WARY OPPOSITION

The LDP’s coalition partner, Komeito, is more cautious, rejecting comparisons between Japan and Germany, which has embraced the 2 percent target.

“We should secure the budget that is actually needed for national security,” Komeito Secretary General Keiichi Ishii said in an interview. “Doubling it is impossible. Japan has a debt of more than ￥1,000 trillion [US$8 trillion], so I think the situation is different from other countries.”

Japan has done more than many of its European counterparts to maintain its defenses since the end of the Cold War, coming in fifth in the Global Firepower ranking, compared with 16th for Germany.

There is still plenty Japan can do for its own security by bolstering the US alliance, said Brad Glosserman, visiting professor at the Center for Rule-making Strategies at Tama University in Tokyo.

Glosserman listed contingency planning on Taiwan and better cooperation with South Korea as possibilities.

“Every US administration, including this one, has wanted the Japanese to spend more,” he said. “They’re not going to pull a full Berlin. They’re not going to do that huge jump, but you could see some more money.”