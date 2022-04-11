Pro-China lackeys still a risk
Seven months ago, as the US was pulling out of Afghanistan, the US intelligence community thought that the Afghan government and Afghan military would be able to hold out for six months against Taliban fighters.
One month ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the US intelligence community assessed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would flee the capital, Kyiv, within two days. Washington approached Zelenskiy and offered to assist his flight from the country.
Zelenskiy reportedly told Washington: “I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition.” This one sentence showed that US intelligence was again faulty. Ukraine would not fall like a pack of cards; Ukrainians would resist down to the last man and woman.
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, on the other hand, took to his heels at the first sign of trouble in December last year.
These intelligence assessments were not just wrong, they were serious lapses of judgment.
Intelligence on the quality and quantity of Afghanistan’s and Ukraine’s militaries was probably not far off the mark. The key factor that caused these intelligence failures was the inability of analysts to gauge the will of ordinary people to resist the enemy.
With the benefit of hindsight, we can clearly see that China, from its perspective, might have missed a golden opportunity to annex Taiwan during the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).
From Taiwan’s perspective, the nation escaped by the skin of its teeth.
If Chinese leaders have their wits about them, they are waiting patiently in the hope that Taiwan might be led by another weak president who immediately runs up the white flag when threatened with military force. This could be Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) or any number of leading Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians.
Living in a free and democratic society such as Taiwan’s has its pitfalls. We must constantly strengthen our defenses while maintaining a state of vigilance to ensure that another pro-China lackey is not handed the levers of power.
If we let our guard down, Taiwan would certainly be trampled upon by Beijing and suffer the same fate as Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.
However, Ukraine has also taught Taiwanese a crucial lesson and given us a reason for optimism. If Taiwanese maintain a high state of alert and our will to resist remains strong, we can ensure that China is never again afforded an opportunity to annex Taiwan.
Lin Chin-kun
Taipei
How important are names? Well, that depends. The old question of Taiwan’s name resurfaced again when Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a Chinese adjunct (part time) professor at the Polytechnic University of Milan, recently bullied a Taiwanese student into changing the name of his country of origin on his thesis. Chen pressured him to change it from “Taipei, Taiwan,” to “Taipei, China.” So, how important are names, especially the accuracy of one’s country of origin on an academic thesis? Anyone who has visited a baseball game has probably heard vendors advertise their products: “You cannot tell the players without a scorecard.” In baseball games,
If Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking for approval for his invasion of Ukraine, he need look no further than the Chinese Internet. While the world overwhelmingly condemns Russia’s assault, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been pushing for an alternative reality with pro-Russia, pro-Putin, pro-war propaganda on its social media platforms. However, a group of Chinese dissidents is revealing to the world Beijing’s zealous support of Russia. Naming its social media campaign the Great Translation movement, the anonymous members created a Twitter account to collect messages containing pro-Russia sentiment from state-run China Central Television, Sina Weibo and WeChat, among
The brutal, unprovoked and unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine is having serious repercussions around the world. It is a major breach of a rules-based, liberal international order that was built up after World War II, which brought stability to most — although not all — parts of the world. The unimaginable suffering that Ukrainians are experiencing — through the bombings of cities such as Mariupol, and the butchering of unarmed civilians by Russian soldiers in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha — is there for the world to see. However, the world is also witnessing the incredible courage and determination displayed by
More than a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Russian army has not only failed to win a military victory, but has suffered major defeats in public opinion and international relations. International observers have gradually shifted from expecting certain defeat for Ukraine to praising its stubborn resistance, and some say it might even win the war. In view of this dramatic turnaround, as well as admiring Ukrainians’ will to resist, even more praise is due to the Ukrainian government and armed forces for successful psychological and intelligence operations, which demonstrate the importance of all-out national defense. Although relations across the Taiwan Strait