Taiwan during the past week has had a surge in COVID-19 cases, with daily local cases exceeding 100.
If the same had happened last year, the public would have been panic-buying or hoarding groceries by now.
Things are looking relatively calm this year. One reason might be that even though the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more contagious, the symptoms are mostly milder. Another reason is that Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage has increased since last year. Consequently, the government has been telling people to continue leading their lives as usual, and most people have become used to dealing with the surge unperturbed.
Although the government’s policy is for the public to carry on leading their lives normally, it does not mean that all prevention measures have been dropped. Measures such as washing hands, wearing masks, maintaining social distance, quarantining and testing are still in place.
With the spike and the highly contagious nature of Omicron, isolation and quarantine might become an issue that many people would have to face in due course.
However, what is on the public’s mind right now might not be infection, but prevention measures such as quarantine and isolation in the wake of the outbreak.
Although the government has introduced measures for people who have been notified to isolate, or who have family members confirmed to have COVID-19, the measures so far are focused on disease prevention, not about what to do in preparation for isolation or quarantine.
As a result, the public might need more guidance, such as the quantity and respective items needed for daily use, communication, entertainment and personal hygiene in case they must quarantine at home, a hotel or a government facility.
The government should publish a list of necessary items so that people can stock up before checking in for quarantine.
Further, life is more than just doing mundane tasks such as watching TV or browsing the Internet. The government should offer advice to the public so that people know how to lead a normal life during quarantine without too much anxiety.
In this way, people might know what daily life feels like in different quarantine venues and thereby alleviate their fear of the unknown.
As an increasing number of people are receiving vaccine booster doses, which make serious symptoms rare if infected, the public might develop conflicting feelings about being ordered to quarantine.
With the spike in cases, it is foreseeable that such feelings could spread.
If the government could provide the public with guidance of what to expect, along with explicit instructions or suggestions, it should help mitigate any negative feelings toward quarantine measures.
Above all, the government could lower possibilities of people evading investigation for fear of quarantine, thus helping with overall COVID-19 pandemic prevention.
Additionally, the media should also conduct interviews with people who have undergone quarantine, which would help the public understand what to expect.
Instead of racking their brains to think of sensational phrases such as “worst outbreak” or “COVID-19 shock,” or writing articles about “COVID-19 prophets” such as the blind mystic Baba Vanga, the media should spend more time reporting what could be done to help the public if the pandemic worsens again.
Chang Yueh-han is an adjunct assistant professor in Shih Hsin University’s Department of Journalism.
Translated by Rita Wang
