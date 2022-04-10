EDITORIAL: ‘Safely’ living with the virus

More than 3,108 local COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed this year, with more than half reported in the past week. As the number of cases grows, the government is often asked to decide between a policy of “zero COVID” or “living with the virus.”

When the daily local cases grew to triple-digit figures two weeks ago, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced the “new Taiwan mode” for fighting COVID-19, meant to maintain a balance between disease prevention and economic growth.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that the goal is to reduce severe illness and death from COVID-19, preserve the nation’s healthcare capacity and allow people to continue daily activities, albeit with caution.

“Zero COVID is already impossible,” Chen said on Friday, adding that the aim now is to prevent exponential growth in cases and gradually head toward “living with the virus.”

Chen’s remark sparked wide public discussion, including many people on social media saying that if Taiwan plans to “live with the virus,” then national borders should be reopened without quarantine, and restrictions should be lifted — including QR code registration, body temperature checks and contact tracing.

However, just as false dichotomies — such as saving lives versus saving the economy — have oversimplified complex issues since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan does not need to make an all-or-nothing choice between the extreme forms of “zero COVID” and “living with the virus.”

The latter does not mean downplaying the virus as “just a mild cold” that needs no special attention, as infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which generally causes a much milder illness in most people, can still be dangerous to people who are elderly or immunocompromised.

Infectious-disease expert Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in February said most specialists agree that Taiwan is not ready to completely ease COVID-19 protection measures, and that removing all restrictions at once would be like “jumping off a cliff,” as it could result in “an average 50 to 100 COVID-19 deaths per day.”

“Zero COVID” and “living with the virus” should be seen as the two ends of a spectrum. As we gain a better understanding of the virus and how to effectively stop transmission, we need to be smarter about how to act responsibly to minimize harm during the transition.

Multilayered approaches for reducing harm should be taken during a gradual relaxation of restrictions, with effective public health communication to allow people to understand, tolerate and adapt to uncertainties without fear, but with empathy for people who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Among four local cases in their 90s this year, two had a moderate to severe illness. One of them died. Measures to encourage elderly people to get vaccinated or take precautions against virus exposure are needed before borders can be reopened or other restrictions safely relaxed.

The government must also address the declining number of people willing to get tested for COVID-19 and perform contact registration. Some people see it as a trade-off between the risks of infection and self-isolation, not to mention the cost of frequent testing.

Chen said that the contact registration system might be simplified, and that retail prices of at-home test kits would be reduced. However, the government must act quickly to catch up with the spread of the virus.