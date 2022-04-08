The ‘new Finnish model’ right for Taiwan

By Chen Yung-chang 陳永昌





On Monday last week, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) ran an editorial headlined: “The new Finnish model is the way to survive for small countries.”

The editorial said that the former so-called “Finnish model” of bowing to a neighboring power is a thing of the past, while calling it an illusion to believe that pursuing such a strategy is the same as “not choosing a side.”

A group of people in Taiwan is keen to promote this outdated concept, but their true motive is to use it to criticize President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration for “provoking” China, while accusing it of allowing cross-strait relations to deteriorate. The truth is that Finland has not followed the model since joining the EU in 1995.

Finland in February supplied weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, breaking its traditional neutral stance.

Former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb has said that Finland’s entry into NATO is certain. As he described it, the train has left the station, with the final destination being NATO.

As Finland prepares to join the security organization, it has been preparing for the establishment of closer NATO military cooperation. More than 30,000 troops from NATO ally forces are participating in this year’s Cold Response military exercises in northern Norway.

A non-NATO member state, Finland has sent nearly 700 soldiers to participate in the large-scale exercises, which occur every two years. Finland has participated in every edition since it was launched in 2006.

Finland, Sweden and Norway in June last year organized the “Arctic Challenge” military exercises. Mobilizing more than 70 fighter jets, it was one of Europe’s largest air force drills.

Although Norway is the only NATO member state among the organizing nations, the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and a few other NATO ally forces sent troops to participate.

Finland in mid-February announced the purchase of 64 advanced F-35 jets from the US, the largest military procurement in its history. It has thrown away strategic neutrality, and its choice to stand with NATO is becoming clearer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is undoubtedly the driving force behind Finland’s choice.

Finnish commitment to national security serves as an example that Taiwan should follow. Take the Finnish basketball player Lauri Markkanen for example. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward is set to return to his home country this month to begin military service.

Finnish law requires all male citizens to perform military service for 165 to 347 days before the age of 28, depending on the unit in which they serve. The 24-year-old Markkanen, an NBA star earning more than US$15 million per year, is no exception.

The military service Markkanen is about to perform is longer than the four months required in Taiwan.

A country’s national defense depends on its people. This is the new Finnish model that Taiwan must learn from.

Chen Yung-chang is a company manager.

Translated by Eddy Chang