[ LETTER ]

Pro-China narratives

Recently, Yibao Online published an article, said to be written by a Chinese civilian living in China, titled “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) must step down for destroying the country.”

The article has sparked such public debate in Taiwan that during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan, National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) was asked to give his opinion about the stability of Xi’s “reign.”

If you read the article, you might be disappointed to find that it does not carry as much “anti-Xi” sentiment as the title would lead you to believe.

The 5,500-word article is riddled with pro-unification narratives, with passages such as “since the meeting of Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) with former Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] chairman Lien Chan (連戰), the cooperation between Taiwan and China has reached a high watermark,” “Xi is a lame duck with neither the ability to ‘reunite’ Taiwan, nor the competency to resolve disputes in the South China Sea,” and “Xi’s lackluster performance for the past decade has proven he lacked the backbone to defend China’s sovereignty and national pride, and definitely no means to carry out ‘peaceful unification’ with Taiwan.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) upcoming 20th National Party Congress is likely to be riddled with factional infighting between Xi’s circle and those who oppose him.

Perhaps two commentaries could shed light on China’s future, with one being Chen’s reply: “Every emperor has himself to blame for the nation’s rise and fall,” a quote from ancient Chinese classic Zuo Zhuan (左傳) to refer to the rise of great emperors and fall of tyrants, or the “dynastic cycle” proposed by progressive political activist Huang Yanpei (黃炎培) in a conversation with Mao Zedong (毛澤東) in 1945.

Nevertheless, Taiwan cannot afford to be taken in by pro-China narratives under the guise of anti-Xi rhetoric. It must remain on guard and see if the published texts were written in the spirit of liberty, independence and democracy, the very values that Taiwan stands for.

Shih Ya-hsuan

Kaohsiung