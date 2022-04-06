Disinformation breeds distrust
While I was not surprised, I definitely was disappointed to read the Taipei Times article “EBC News fined NT$1.2 million over false reports” (March 31, page 3).
As chair of the Public Relations Society of America board of ethics and professional standards, I am constantly on the watch for examples of disinformation that highlight our efforts to ensure that all communication is as truthful and accurate as possible.
Media literacy — the ability to analyze information that one receives through various media platforms and determine its accuracy — is a critical skill that far too many of today’s population lack.
As a former public relations professional now teaching future professionals, I emphasize time and again the absolute necessity of verifying information that one receives.
As I tell my students time and time again, don’t accept information from just one source as “the truth.” Check and double-check through other media outlets to ensure that the same information is being provided by all.
This is precisely why Russian despot Vladimir Putin has forbidden truthful broadcasts of the ongoing pillaging of Ukraine by Russian news outlets.
His theory is: “If they don’t know, they can’t protest.”
Fortunately, many Russian citizens are smart enough to recognize this deceit and seek out alternative — reliable and truthful — sources of information.
Shame on EBC News for acting unethically.
Kirk Hazlett
Public Relations Society of America board of ethics and professional standards chair, adjunct professor of communication, University of Tampa
Amid the carnage of war in Ukraine, one man appears to feel grimly vindicated, if not quite happy about how things have turned out — the man who played an outsize role in starting the conflict in 2014, Igor Girkin, also known under his nom de guerre, Igor Strelkov. Few people are hated as much in Ukraine as Strelkov. In April 2014, after the provisional Ukrainian government said it would send troops to put down pro-Russian revolts in the east of the country, Strelkov crossed the border from Russia with about 50 men and wreaked enough havoc to pull the Russian
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) last week proposed abolishing the classical Chinese-language part of the civil service entrance exam, sparking a vehement backlash from lawmakers of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who slammed the proposal as ideological and said it was the DPP’s latest move to garner votes from young Taiwanese. As civil servants need to write and read official documents in Chinese, the exam assesses applicants’ command of the language, with classical Chinese being one of the exam’s focus areas. Classical Chinese had been in use from ancient times to the early 20th century. Chinese-speakers in
India-Taiwan relations hold immense potential, but still suffer from a lack of consistent attention. From both sides, there is an acknowledgement of merit in engaging each other, but a sustained focus is missing. Taiwan began to recalibrate its India policy in 2020-2021, and it did pay off. From the use of social media to Taiwan providing aid to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan began to engage India meaningfully, and this was very-well reciprocated by Indians. That Taiwan is viewed favorably among Indians is not an overstatement. Even though India comes across as a little cautious in dealing with Taiwan,
On Friday, leaders of the EU and China held a virtual summit, their first since December 2020. As expected, but certainly not desired in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominated the agenda. EU leaders made it clear that there would be consequences if Beijing supported Moscow’s attempt to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. Yet it became clear in the EU leaders’ post-summit news conference that Brussels failed to secure any assurances from China that it would not support Russia. The EU’s and China’s fundamentally different stances on Russia will define their ties long into the