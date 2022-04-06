[ LETTER ]

Disinformation breeds distrust

While I was not surprised, I definitely was disappointed to read the Taipei Times article “EBC News fined NT$1.2 million over false reports” (March 31, page 3).

As chair of the Public Relations Society of America board of ethics and professional standards, I am constantly on the watch for examples of disinformation that highlight our efforts to ensure that all communication is as truthful and accurate as possible.

Media literacy — the ability to analyze information that one receives through various media platforms and determine its accuracy — is a critical skill that far too many of today’s population lack.

As a former public relations professional now teaching future professionals, I emphasize time and again the absolute necessity of verifying information that one receives.

As I tell my students time and time again, don’t accept information from just one source as “the truth.” Check and double-check through other media outlets to ensure that the same information is being provided by all.

This is precisely why Russian despot Vladimir Putin has forbidden truthful broadcasts of the ongoing pillaging of Ukraine by Russian news outlets.

His theory is: “If they don’t know, they can’t protest.”

Fortunately, many Russian citizens are smart enough to recognize this deceit and seek out alternative — reliable and truthful — sources of information.

Shame on EBC News for acting unethically.

Kirk Hazlett

Public Relations Society of America board of ethics and professional standards chair, adjunct professor of communication, University of Tampa