‘Two-state’ theory best protection for the ROC

By James Wang 王景弘





Since the beginning of Taiwan’s democratization process, pro-Taiwan writers, politicians and academics have argued for Taiwan to be treated as a normal state and have written numerous articles criticizing pro-Beijing, pro-unification factions for “selling out Taiwan.” Within this line of criticism, there is perhaps no finer example than United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠), who last month wrote two articles that Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) shared on Facebook.

While some in the localist camp might not appreciate the title of one of Tsao’s articles — “A two-state theory to defend and protect the Republic of China” — it nevertheless shows there is common ground on the need to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence, and resist annexation by China.

Tsao employed clear logic and crisp arguments to put both barrels to former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and other “frustrated politicians” who, he said, function as Beijing’s cyphers, maliciously distorting arguments for a “two-state theory” or “mutually non-subordinate cross-strait relations” as a provocation that would compel Beijing to use military force against Taiwan.

Tsao pointed to Su’s fictitious “1992 consensus” and “the lie that it is possible for each side to maintain their own interpretation of what ‘China’ means.” It is a “capitulation consensus,” he wrote.

“People within the deep-blue ‘Su-Ma gang’ are anti-civilization, anti-human sick crazies who fantasize about beheading Taiwan’s democratically elected president or who believe that ‘peaceful unification’ is too slow, and actually advocate ‘military unification,’” he added.

“As a second-generation waishengren (外省人), whose family came from China with the Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] after World War II, I have anti-Chinese Communist Party [CCP] blood coursing through my veins,” he wrote.

“Having previously run a business in China, I fully understand the party’s murderous nature and its litany of lies,” he added.

Tsao concluded that the only way to ensure long-term peace for Taiwan is to promote the “two-state” theory first advocated by former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and endorsed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

While many patriotic Taiwanese have criticized the “Su-Ma gang” in the past, Tsao’s excoriating prose and razor-sharp logic eclipse all that have come before it. He raked Su, Ma and their supporters over the coals for having allowed themselves to be taken in by China’s “false prosperity” and for their apparent unwillingness to come to terms with the fact that benshengren (本省人) are now running the government.

They have “turned their backs on the anti-communist legacy of the two Chiangs [former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國)] with their pro-Beijing, anti-Taiwan stance,” Tsao wrote.

He also called on Taiwanese to: “unite, support president Tsai and bang the drum for Lee’s ‘two-state theory’ so that the whole world sits up and takes notice.” This would make it much harder for the CCP to use “unification” as an excuse to attack Taiwan, Tsao wrote.

Tsao is correct. The government must rebut Beijing’s incessant peddling of the “one China” lie.

Although many localist Taiwanese would disagree Tsao’s proposal, his heart is in the right place in advocating Lee’s two-state theory. Moreover, his contribution to the debate should help shake up the pan-blue camp and neuter Beijing’s “one China” trap.

James Wang is a media commentator.

Translated by Edward Jones