Since the beginning of Taiwan’s democratization process, pro-Taiwan writers, politicians and academics have argued for Taiwan to be treated as a normal state and have written numerous articles criticizing pro-Beijing, pro-unification factions for “selling out Taiwan.” Within this line of criticism, there is perhaps no finer example than United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠), who last month wrote two articles that Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) shared on Facebook.
While some in the localist camp might not appreciate the title of one of Tsao’s articles — “A two-state theory to defend and protect the Republic of China” — it nevertheless shows there is common ground on the need to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence, and resist annexation by China.
Tsao employed clear logic and crisp arguments to put both barrels to former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and other “frustrated politicians” who, he said, function as Beijing’s cyphers, maliciously distorting arguments for a “two-state theory” or “mutually non-subordinate cross-strait relations” as a provocation that would compel Beijing to use military force against Taiwan.
Tsao pointed to Su’s fictitious “1992 consensus” and “the lie that it is possible for each side to maintain their own interpretation of what ‘China’ means.” It is a “capitulation consensus,” he wrote.
“People within the deep-blue ‘Su-Ma gang’ are anti-civilization, anti-human sick crazies who fantasize about beheading Taiwan’s democratically elected president or who believe that ‘peaceful unification’ is too slow, and actually advocate ‘military unification,’” he added.
“As a second-generation waishengren (外省人), whose family came from China with the Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] after World War II, I have anti-Chinese Communist Party [CCP] blood coursing through my veins,” he wrote.
“Having previously run a business in China, I fully understand the party’s murderous nature and its litany of lies,” he added.
Tsao concluded that the only way to ensure long-term peace for Taiwan is to promote the “two-state” theory first advocated by former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and endorsed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
While many patriotic Taiwanese have criticized the “Su-Ma gang” in the past, Tsao’s excoriating prose and razor-sharp logic eclipse all that have come before it. He raked Su, Ma and their supporters over the coals for having allowed themselves to be taken in by China’s “false prosperity” and for their apparent unwillingness to come to terms with the fact that benshengren (本省人) are now running the government.
They have “turned their backs on the anti-communist legacy of the two Chiangs [former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國)] with their pro-Beijing, anti-Taiwan stance,” Tsao wrote.
He also called on Taiwanese to: “unite, support president Tsai and bang the drum for Lee’s ‘two-state theory’ so that the whole world sits up and takes notice.” This would make it much harder for the CCP to use “unification” as an excuse to attack Taiwan, Tsao wrote.
Tsao is correct. The government must rebut Beijing’s incessant peddling of the “one China” lie.
Although many localist Taiwanese would disagree Tsao’s proposal, his heart is in the right place in advocating Lee’s two-state theory. Moreover, his contribution to the debate should help shake up the pan-blue camp and neuter Beijing’s “one China” trap.
James Wang is a media commentator.
Translated by Edward Jones
Amid the carnage of war in Ukraine, one man appears to feel grimly vindicated, if not quite happy about how things have turned out — the man who played an outsize role in starting the conflict in 2014, Igor Girkin, also known under his nom de guerre, Igor Strelkov. Few people are hated as much in Ukraine as Strelkov. In April 2014, after the provisional Ukrainian government said it would send troops to put down pro-Russian revolts in the east of the country, Strelkov crossed the border from Russia with about 50 men and wreaked enough havoc to pull the Russian
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) last week proposed abolishing the classical Chinese-language part of the civil service entrance exam, sparking a vehement backlash from lawmakers of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who slammed the proposal as ideological and said it was the DPP’s latest move to garner votes from young Taiwanese. As civil servants need to write and read official documents in Chinese, the exam assesses applicants’ command of the language, with classical Chinese being one of the exam’s focus areas. Classical Chinese had been in use from ancient times to the early 20th century. Chinese-speakers in
Chinese companies and government officials are rushing to find out how to comply with US sanctions on Russia, easing concerns in Washington that Beijing would help Russian President Vladimir Putin evade them. Chinese diplomats in Washington have been in contact with their US counterparts asking for granular details on the sanctions, said people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified. That has encouraged US officials, even though they remain wary that China could simply be looking for loopholes to help Russia, the people said. For now, there is no consideration of imposing Iran-style secondary sanctions, they added. In Iran’s
India-Taiwan relations hold immense potential, but still suffer from a lack of consistent attention. From both sides, there is an acknowledgement of merit in engaging each other, but a sustained focus is missing. Taiwan began to recalibrate its India policy in 2020-2021, and it did pay off. From the use of social media to Taiwan providing aid to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan began to engage India meaningfully, and this was very-well reciprocated by Indians. That Taiwan is viewed favorably among Indians is not an overstatement. Even though India comes across as a little cautious in dealing with Taiwan,