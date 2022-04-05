EDITORIAL: Protecting minor shareholders’ rights

Numerous companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange have announced capital reduction plans, which would wipe out NT$57.49 billion (US$2 billion) in capital in just a single quarter, close to the historical high of NT$63.5 billion in capital that was cut in 2018.

Those companies, which earned handsome profits last year and are flush with cash, said the aim is to return unused capital to shareholders. Normally, capital restructurings are considered positive and welcomed by investors, as they could boost a company’s earnings per share (EPS) and return on equity (ROE), without affecting shareholders’ equity.

However, concern has risen that minority shareholders’ interests might be neglected if the purpose of the capital reduction is not so much lifting the ROE, but a way for major shareholders to circumvent high income taxes. (Capital returned to shareholders is not taxable income, but income from investment gains is.)

One of the cases that has drawn a lot of attention is Evergreen Marine Corp, whose board on March 15 unexpectedly approved a proposal to slash its capital by 60 percent at a time when management infighting — founder Chang Yung-fa’s (張榮發) family — is heating up. Under the plan, Evergreen Marine’s shareholders would receive NT$6 per share from the capital reduction and a cash dividend of NT$18 per share based on last year’s record EPS of NT$45.57.

Evergreen Marine’s plan does not breach any law, but it has raised questions about whether its major shareholders are trying to declaw their opponents by diluting their shareholding, and then offering new shares via a private placement later. If that is the case, minority shareholders might be forced to sell their shares before their shareholdings are reduced to less than one lot (1,000 shares), which would be difficult to unload. Such worries drove down Evergreen Marine’s share price near the 10 percent daily limit to NT$143 the day after it announced the capital reduction plan.

Similarly, Yageo Corp’s capital restructuring plans in the past few years have drawn the attention of investors and the media. The world’s No. 3 passive component maker on March 17 said that its board had approved a plan to reduce its capital by 20 percent, with the goal of boosting its EPS and ROE. Over the past 10 years, Yageo had reduced its capital four times, leading to an 80 percent drop in capital. To replenish its operating capital and fund mergers and acquisitions, the company had subsequently issued corporate bonds overseas or created new shares by offering depositary receipts.

Democratic Progressive Party legislators Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) and Shen Fa-hui (沈發惠) on Saturday raised an alert about Yageo’s frequent capital reduction and share expansion programs. With a healthy cash flow and earnings prospects, Yageo has contradicted itself by slimming down its share capital and expanding it later, Kuo said. Such transactions might benefit only certain investors, while undermining the rights of minority shareholders, he said, adding that there is the problem of information asymmetry.

Kuo urged the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to tighten curbs by raising the bar for companies’ board directors to pass capital reduction proposals. He also suggested that companies be restricted from issuing new shares within three years after reducing their capital, rather than one year under current regulations.

The FSC only said it would increase oversight and ascertain whether a company needs to cut or expand its capital.

That is not enough. The FSC should be more proactive and look at structural remedies to prevent major shareholders taking advantage of minority shareholders when making crucial decisions, such as trimming capital or issuing new shares.