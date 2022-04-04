[ LETTER ]

Unexplained case surge

Why can the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) not explain the rise in imported COVID-19 cases?

I am writing because the CDC Web site keeps timing out when I try to write directly to it. This seems to exemplify the one-way communication that comes from the CDC.

How is it possible that more than 100 people per day entering Taiwan test positive the moment they land or soon after? Why is the CDC unable to tell the public what percentage of the people entering are testing positive after allegedly having tested negative 24 hours before leaving for Taiwan?

More than 240 people were supposedly negative so they could board a plane in the past day or two, only to arrive and test positive? Is it the test that is suspect, or are people realizing that they can buy a negative test result and then come to Taiwan for treatment? What explains the sudden increase when cases are decreasing across the globe, especially in places where most cases typically come from?

Thanks to vaccinations, I feel fairly safe even if I do wind up testing positive. However, I have no confidence that the CDC is able to keep me safe any longer, because it is either unable or unwilling to explain why it allows so many people to enter the country who apparently know just when to board a plane to Taiwan, as they test negative overseas and test positive here, and the CDC offers no explanation as to how that can happen statistically.

Eric Gulotty

New Taipei City