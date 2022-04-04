On March 25, legislators approved a proposal to amend Article 130 of the Constitution to lower the voting age from 20 to 18. It must still be voted on in a national referendum this year.
In an attempt to justify holding the referendum at the same time as local elections in November, a Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson said that “public referendums and referendums on constitutional amendments are completely different ways of exercising citizens’ rights, as the two have different procedures and are subject to different thresholds.”
The question is whether it is reasonable to say that procedural differences equate to a qualitative difference and to use this as the basis for the justification.
The foundation of Article 17 of the Constitution — “the people shall have the right of election, recall, initiative and referendum” — lies in the idea that civil rights are realized in two ways. The first is indirect democracy, referring to voting on government officials, including the right of recalling them; the second is direct democracy, referring to voting on civil matters, including initiatives and referendums.
Direct democracy is manifested in the referendum mechanism, and entails two concepts. The first is initiatives, that is, voting on constitutional amendments, laws and government policy within the framework of the Constitution. The second is referendums.
Prior to constitutional government, the word plebiscite was often used. Although this word is often interpreted as an initiative or referendum, a more precise way to define it would be the adoption of a vote put to a country’s populace on the basis of natural law. The word “referendum” refers specifically to a confirmation of the legitimacy of a constitution, laws and government policy. Direct democracy is one of the ways in which citizens’ rights are actualized, and initiatives and referendums are the mechanism through which this is carried out, and in which citizens can decide on the three levels of the constitution, laws and government policy.
The only difference is in the procedural requirements — the proposing entity, the criteria to be followed for the proposal or petition, the criteria for the successful adoption of the proposal and the threshold for passage of the referendum — for different kinds of vote.
The requirements can also be stipulated according to the level of the legislation in question. For example, there are procedural requirements outlined in the Constitution for constitutional amendments. For a proposal to be approved, it must be backed by half of the members of the constitutional amendment committee. The procedural requirements for referendums on proposals for laws or government policies are laid out in the Referendum Act (公民投票法).
The a constitutional amendment to lower the voting age to 18 must be decided in a referendum vote on the constitutional level, this being one of the ways of carrying out civil rights as part of direct democracy. This is qualitatively the same as voting on laws and government policy, the only differences are the procedural requirements.
The promotion of any reform comes with political considerations, such as whether a referendum should be held together with a major election or how to secure the highest possible vote, but the governing political party should know better than to make such disingenuous fabrications as “public referendums and referendums on constitutional amendments are completely different ways of exercising citizens’ rights.”
Instead, it should be proposing reasonable narratives to consolidate some kind of consensus with the opposition.
Liu Hsiu-ling is a research fellow at the Taipei Forward Forum Association.
Translated by Paul Cooper
