EU re-evaluates China relationship

By Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy





On Friday, leaders of the EU and China held a virtual summit, their first since December 2020. As expected, but certainly not desired in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominated the agenda.

EU leaders made it clear that there would be consequences if Beijing supported Moscow’s attempt to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. Yet it became clear in the EU leaders’ post-summit news conference that Brussels failed to secure any assurances from China that it would not support Russia.

The EU’s and China’s fundamentally different stances on Russia will define their ties long into the future. The summit also served as a reminder to Beijing that its “no limits” friendship with Moscow comes with restrictions as far as its relations with Brussels are concerned.

Going into the summit, there was some wishful thinking that a common interest in climate change, biodiversity and health would refresh ties after an extended period of strained relations, but disagreements over numerous issues saw hopes fade.

That both sides had agreed in advance that they would not pursue a joint statement as an outcome of the summit — breaking with a tradition, which over the years has seen only a few exceptions — was a clear indication that expectations were already low.

Among the issues leading to disagreement was the EU’s insistence on raising concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, and the situation of human rights defenders in China, all leitmotifs of bilateral summit discussions. The EU also raised the importance it attaches to Taiwan and the need to ensure stability across the Taiwan Strait, which, to no surprise, merely increased the divide.

For the past two years, in particular since the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the EU’s vulnerabilities and strategic dependencies, Brussels has gradually, albeit cautiously, embraced Taiwan. While upholding its own “one China” policy, Brussels has started considering Taiwan on its own merit as a like-minded partner, but also through the EU’s emerging approach toward the Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing has rejected these shifts, considering Taiwan a nonnegotiable issue and an internal affair, hence its retaliation against Lithuania for its decision to enhance ties with Taiwan.

“We called on China to help end the war in Ukraine. China cannot turn a blind eye to Russia’s violation of international law,” European Council President Charles Michel said after the summit, later adding: “Any attempt to circumvent sanctions or provide aid to Russia would prolong the war.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) chose to embrace Moscow’s anti-NATO narrative, while claiming that China stands for peace, but since the beginning of the invasion, Xi’s support of Putin has not gone down well in Brussels — itself already irritated with Beijing over other issues.

With China ignoring the EU’s longstanding calls for reciprocity in market access, transparency and a level playing field for their companies, EU member states have slowly converged on the need to rethink their approach to China. They have not yet agreed on a common path forward.

Critically, Beijing’s move to sanction EU lawmakers for criticizing its human rights abuses in Xinjiang and its economic coercion against Lithuania, which affected intra-European trade, pushed member states closer together.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put Xi in a difficult position, carrying larger implications for China than Xi might have calculated. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that China’s reputation is on the line.

Instead of constructive talks about how to reinforce EU-China ties through, for example, win-win economic cooperation, to use one of Beijing’s favorite slogans, EU leaders insisted on China’s special responsibility as a member of the UN Security Council in dealing with Russia to restore peace and stability in Ukraine.

The summit reconfirmed that the future of EU-China relations is going to be dominated by a growing economic and political rivalry, and less by mutually beneficial cooperation. This new reality is here to stay.

The EU first officially began to acknowledge a more assertive China six years ago. In its 2016 official communication on China, the EU said it “expected” its relationship with China to be one of reciprocal benefit in political and economic terms, and expected China “to assume responsibilities in line with the benefits it draws from the rules-based international order.”

That these calls remain relevant six years later speaks volumes about China’s disregard for its own international commitments, but also of the EU’s vulnerability and inability to protect its interests in the face of coercion.

Putin’s war in Ukraine, Beijing’s economic coercion to undermine the EU, and their joint efforts to discredit democracy through disinformation in mutually reinforcing ways define the new backdrop of EU-China ties. The EU must finally adjust to this new reality, and work with like-minded partners to protect democracy in the face of authoritarian threats.

Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy is an assistant professor at National Dong Hwa University and a former political adviser at the European Parliament.