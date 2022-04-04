At the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday last week, actor Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage for making a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Later in the ceremony, Smith won Best Actor for his role in the biopic King Richard. In his acceptance speech, a tearful Smith said that he had slapped Rock to “protect” his family.
Under California law, if an assault victim presses charges, the suspect could face six months in jail and a fine of US$100,000.
Hitting or slapping someone is simply wrong — there are no two ways about it — but, the amount of discussion generated seems to have turned a ripple into a tsunami of educational moments. Many aspects of the incident, from the actions of Smith and Rock to the advice that actor Denzel Washington gave Smith afterward, can serve as thought-provoking examples of humanistic education.
First, Rock caused controversy by publicly “rubbing salt into someone’s wounds,” as the Chinese saying goes. Despite his intention of making a “good show,” Rock’s joke was in poor taste, paving the way for Smith’s violent response.
Still, Rock managed to finish his job with professionalism, despite the great embarrassment. Knowing that he was in the wrong, Rock did not press charges. He deserves recognition for minimizing the fallout.
Second, Smith, from a certain perspective, carried out the role of protecting his wife by slapping Rock in the face. His wife loves him more for doing it, and men worldwide have learned a lesson from him. He later admitted that he was wrong and apologized to the academy — and has since resigned from the academy, although he maintains that “love will make you do crazy things.” Basically, since the slap, his behavior has been “back on track.”
Third, after the slap, Washington quickly went to advise and calm Smith, telling him: “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.” Washington’s words of encouragement are an example of what Confucius said: “Three types of friendships are beneficial: friendships with the upright, the sincere and the knowledgeable.” Washington played the role of a “good teacher and helpful friend,” a fellow actor who reached out with valuable advice.
Finally, the academy immediately launched a review of Smith’s conduct and debated possible punishments, including whether to revoke his Oscar.
Taking the initiative, the Los Angeles Police Department contacted Rock to better understand the incident. Each institution excellently performed its duty in following up the incident. That being so, the case presents a variety of positive educational moments, and humanistic education in Taiwan would do well to cite it.
Hu Wen-chi is a former vice chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee.
Translated by Eddy Chang
