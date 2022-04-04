The government last week announced its road map for the nation to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, with plans for a net zero emissions framework, technological research and development (R&D), and climate legislation. The announcement represents an ambitious goal for the nation, but achieving it by 2050 would be a major challenge.
At a news conference on Wednesday, the National Development Council (NDC) said the government had set emissions goals for architectural projects, transportation, industrial development, electricity generation and carbon-negative technology in various phases. The council also unveiled the government’s strategies for transforming energy supply, industrial structure, social systems and people’s lives over the next three decades to achieve carbon neutrality.
Through tech R&D and climate legislation, the council said the government seeks to make renewable energy account for 60 to 70 percent of the nation’s energy mix by 2050. Other energy sources would include thermal power generated with carbon capture technology, which would account for 20 to 27 percent of the nation’s energy mix; hydrogen power, which would make up 9 to 12 percent; and 1 percent from hydroelectric power.
To achieve its policy goals, the government aims to invest NT$900 billion (US$31.35 billion) by 2030 to accelerate the deployment and promotion of renewable and clean energy, as well as smart grid and energy storage applications, while continuing R&D of new technologies related to energy, the council said.
While the road map marks Taiwan’s long-term vision for carbon neutrality and affirms the nation’s climate policy as a growing number of countries accelerate their efforts to reach the same goal, it also sends an important message to the public: Challenges abound on the road ahead.
First, only 5.5 percent of the nation’s energy supply came from renewable sources in 2020, Bureau of Energy data showed. It would require great effort to bring that figure to 20 percent by 2025, as the government has previously targeted, and even greater effort to reach 60 to 70 percent by 2050, let alone while trying to decrease the proportion of energy imports to 50 percent or less by 2050, compared with about 98 percent at present.
Second, the carbon neutrality plan requires participation from not just the government, but also the private sector and everyone in Taiwan. It also demands changes to energy consumption in every aspect of the economy, as well as more work on decarbonizing manufacturing and energy infrastructure. In other words, getting to net zero emissions means that industries, businesses and the public should no longer expect cheap electricity.
It is strange that most people still expect inexpensive electricity when the nation is almost entirely dependent on energy imports; just Tuesday the Ministry of Economic Affairs was still unable to decide whether to adjust electricity rates. The nation’s low electricity rates have always been considered an obstacle to energy transition and achieving net zero emissions, and it would remain so if such a mindset persists.
Third, from the Environmental Protection Administration’s proposal in October last year to amend the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) to the NDC’s announcement on Wednesday, what people have seen is the government working out a clear direction for moving toward net zero emissions.
Missing from these plans are concrete measures on how the government wants manufacturers and big carbon emitters to cut their emissions by 2030. The government’s policies lack specific goals for energy-consuming industries to adopt zero-carbon production methods and install carbon capture and storage facilities, which would hamper their capacity adjustment and manufacturing transformation.
Amid the carnage of war in Ukraine, one man appears to feel grimly vindicated, if not quite happy about how things have turned out — the man who played an outsize role in starting the conflict in 2014, Igor Girkin, also known under his nom de guerre, Igor Strelkov. Few people are hated as much in Ukraine as Strelkov. In April 2014, after the provisional Ukrainian government said it would send troops to put down pro-Russian revolts in the east of the country, Strelkov crossed the border from Russia with about 50 men and wreaked enough havoc to pull the Russian
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) last week proposed abolishing the classical Chinese-language part of the civil service entrance exam, sparking a vehement backlash from lawmakers of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who slammed the proposal as ideological and said it was the DPP’s latest move to garner votes from young Taiwanese. As civil servants need to write and read official documents in Chinese, the exam assesses applicants’ command of the language, with classical Chinese being one of the exam’s focus areas. Classical Chinese had been in use from ancient times to the early 20th century. Chinese-speakers in
Whenever a major international crisis or cross-strait situation occurs, someone inevitably takes it as an opportunity to say that Taiwan should not provoke China and that it cannot rely on the US for support. Following this line of thinking would lead to the conclusion that Taiwan should just accept China’s conditions and acknowledge that it is “a part of China.” Such arguments are rooted in nationalism, defeatism and capitulation, pure and simple — but where does the US skepticism come from? With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some in the pan-blue camp have called President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration naive for
Chinese companies and government officials are rushing to find out how to comply with US sanctions on Russia, easing concerns in Washington that Beijing would help Russian President Vladimir Putin evade them. Chinese diplomats in Washington have been in contact with their US counterparts asking for granular details on the sanctions, said people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified. That has encouraged US officials, even though they remain wary that China could simply be looking for loopholes to help Russia, the people said. For now, there is no consideration of imposing Iran-style secondary sanctions, they added. In Iran’s