No shame in Taiwan paying for protection

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財





First with the ongoing US-China trade war and now with Russia’s naked territorial onslaught against Ukraine, it is clear that the era of relative economic self-sufficiency, when wars were localized with little potential for spillover, has come to an end.

In today’s global village, the slightest disturbance can trigger a “butterfly effect,” impacting global stock markets, oil and food prices, supply and demand of raw materials, exchange rates, business operations and international trade.

Whether a global conflict is coming, and whether it is hot or cold, the victors could have a profound influence on the global population and the direction of human civilization.

Whether a massacre on a battlefield occurs close to home or in a far-flung corner of the world does not matter. No nation and no individual in today’s globalized civilization can stand aloof. As the saying goes, credited variously to the philosopher Voltaire and Polish poet Stanislaw Jerzy Lec: “No snowflake in an avalanche ever feels responsible.”

Given its proximity to the rapacious military ambitions of a rising China, Taiwan — whether cast as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” in the middle of the first island chain, acting as a gatekeeper to the Pacific, or as a lighthouse bobbing in the South China Sea — does not have the luxury of sitting out a conflict. This is the reality of all-encompassing modern warfare.

Even neutral Switzerland has been forced off the fence to declare opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while polls from usually impartial Sweden and Finland show a majority of their people are now in favor of joining NATO. Taiwanese should draw a lesson from this.

Beijing views the Russia-Ukraine war as a barometer; Taipei views it as a comparative example. In the tug-of-war between the US and China, now in its fourth year, democracy, freedom and human rights are being pitted against communism, serfdom and feudalism.

Unfortunately, some people in Taiwan believe that not taking a side is an intelligent position, and that Taiwan should play safe and stay out of trouble. Such people fail to appreciate that Taiwan faces a stark choice between liberal democracy and feudal communism. There is no middle ground.

If Taiwanese wish to continue living in a democratic, free society that upholds human rights, they must choose the US camp. The alternative is to embrace Chinese and Russian-style authoritarianism, neo-serfdom and feudalism.

It is delusional to believe that Taiwan could somehow avoid getting drawn into the US-China conflict by playing one side against the other without arousing displeasure. How could Taiwan, with its small, weak fists, avoid getting slapped on both sides of its face?

By throwing itself into the democratic camp, would this not force Taiwan to spend vast sums of money on US military equipment, in essence “protection money,” to re-establish diplomatic relations?

If so, then what is the difference between democracy and communism? Neither camp is a “cost free” solution, some would say.

Yes, there is a difference. Just as we are willing to pay for a police force to combat criminal gangs and protect law-abiding citizens, and just as we are happy to fund armed forces to defend the nation from external threats, Taiwan must purchase an insurance policy to ensure that we are protected in the event of trouble.

Forking out a little “protection money” is a way to safeguard our way of life, our property and our safety.

Chang Kuo-tsai is a retired associate professor of National Hsinchu University of Education.

Translated by Edward Jones