EDITORIAL: ‘Living with COVID’ requires caution

The number of local COVID-19 infections has been rising in the past week, reaching 160 new domestic cases yesterday, the highest daily case count this year. Several clusters are scattered across the nation, with seemingly no connection.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday said it is monitoring 20 local COVID-19 transmission chains with unknown infection sources, but it has no plan to raise the national COVID-19 alert level.

A cluster of infections connected to several businesses, police officers and students in Keelung has raised concern for the CECC, as the sporadic cases hint at undetected chains of transmission in local communities.

A new screening plan to quickly detect cases and curb the spread in Keelung, offering free at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits to more than 360,000 residents, was announced on Wednesday by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The scheme is the center’s first attempt to carry out large-scale testing in a particular area. Chen said that it serves as a pilot project that could be reproduced in other areas if it proves effective.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said that many people have advocated for rollbacks of public health interventions and reopening the border, as other countries have done, but the public has doubts and seems psychologically unprepared for such steps.

Chen on Friday said that the plan for reopening the border should be done gradually in phased reductions in quarantine time for inbound travelers, and should strike a balance between fighting COVID-19 and maintaining livelihoods and economic growth.

Taiwan has not come to the point of “living with the virus,” he said, as the local infection rate is only about 0.1 percent and the goal is to bring transmissions under control and keep communities safe.

While the CECC continues to implement a “zero COVID” strategy, experts differ on how to tackle the community spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Some have suggested abandoning contact tracing and focusing on maintaining healthcare capacity, while pursuing a “zero severe illness” strategy. Antibody testing rather than mass screening would be part of this plan. Some also see the local spread of the Omicron variant as an opportunity to reopen the border sooner.

Despite the differing views, most experts agree that an exponential growth in cases must be prevented. The outbreak in Hong Kong has shown that the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible but causes less severe illness, is lethal to some people with compromised immune systems, especially unvaccinated elderly people.

More than 96 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Hong Kong have been people aged 60 or over, and more than 72 percent were people aged 80 or older. Among 1,153 deaths as of last month, only 8 percent of the casualties had been fully vaccinated.

While COVID-19 continues to change and adapt, the public should learn to respond quickly, such as by getting used to frequent testing when exposed to cases, especially if symptoms occur, and informing close contacts if testing positive, rather than passively waiting for the health department to give instructions each step of the way.

While some believe that the Omicron variant could be the “endgame” or the “final exam” for the pandemic, Taiwan cannot afford to let its guard down now, as about 30 percent of people aged 75 or older are not fully vaccinated, and about 46 percent have not received a booster dose. A surge in cases could still lead to many deaths.

Adapting to the idea of “living with the virus” does not mean neglecting its potential harm to vulnerable people, and carefully planned response management and public health actions are still needed.