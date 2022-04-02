Dearth of counseling resources in military

By Chen Hung-hui 陳宏煇





It has been reported that a Control Yuan investigation into the 2020 suicide of a corporal, surnamed Liu (柳), stationed at the Eighth Army Command’s 203rd Brigade, has also uncovered that in the past three years, as many as 8,109 enlisted men have applied to leave the armed forces, and that from 2011 to last year, a total of 223 military personnel have engaged in some form of self-harm.

Of these 223, 166 were non-commissioned officers (NCOs) or regular soldiers, representing 75 percent of the total. This shows that NCOs and regular soldiers are psychologically more fragile, and that the least strong among them are opting to either leave the forces or are driven to causing injury to themselves.

A Ministry of National Defense analysis on the causes of self-harming behavior ranks emotional factors at the top, followed by difficulties in adjusting to life in the military. This points to inadequate counseling provisions among the lower ranks, making it difficult for psychological issues to be satisfactorily resolved.

Due to the promotion of the enlistment system and cuts in the number of political warfare personnel, fewer students are being recruited into military schools, and because of the lack of counseling facilities in universities with Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and reserve officers’ training programs, people who do enter the armed forces lack the training required to take on the important responsibility of providing counseling services.

In addition, only one political warfare officer is assigned to each regiment, and these officers are responsible for training, providing psychological counseling and other duties. Overburdened, they often leave the armed forces, leaving the political warfare officer positions in the lower ranks empty.

Now that the Control Yuan has become aware that the cause of this issue is the inadequate provision of counseling services, the ministry needs to address the problem. This should begin with increasing the number of political warfare officers and ensuring that each regiment has at least one counselor. It should follow this up by reinforcing the training of officers specializing in counseling.

If psychological issues among NCOs and regular soldiers are not properly addressed, and personnel cannot carry out their duties and military service without unneeded stress, it does not matter how many people enlist or decide to leave, it would be impossible to maintain an effective and stable national defense force.

Chen Hung-hui is a former university military instructor.

Translated by Paul Cooper