Is Japan right that there can be such a thing as ‘good’ inflation?

The Bank of Japan governor has extolled the virtues of a weaker currency, but consumers could pay a hefty price

By Daniel Moss / Bloomberg





While the US Federal Reserve marches toward higher rates, Japan insists that the prospect is a non-starter at home. As a result, the yen has weakened dramatically against the US dollar, falling 2 percent last week alone and sliding to a six-year low. It has been the worst-performing major currency since late December.

None of this seems to bother Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said that a weaker yen is fine with him. Markets are taking him at his word.

Still, Japanese government bonds have not been immune from the global rout as inflation surges. Yields have climbed, albeit from a very low base, to touch the BOJ’s ceiling.

Japan’s policy of yield curve control aims to keep 10-year government bond yields at about zero with 25 basis points of wiggle room.

To cap the rise, the central bank stepped in twice on Monday, offering to buy an unlimited number of bonds at a fixed rate, and is to repeat the exercise over several days this week. Kuroda appears to be bracing for a prolonged tussle with investors.

Such actions keep rates in check, but also emphasize the central bank’s dovish nature. In turn, its stance keeps downward pressure on the yen, which slid past 123 per greenback on Monday.

The currency might even hit about 150 per US dollar, Societe Generale SA said.

That would be the softest level since 1990, and weaker than when the US intervened in the foreign-exchange market, working with Japanese authorities to prevent a collapse in 1998.

The cause back then was a rupture in the Japanese banking system, which was saddled with soured loans following the bursting of a property bubble at the start of the decade. That was a bad yen decline.

However, far from worrying about the current moves, Kuroda appears to have embraced them, telling lawmakers on Friday last week that it could be advantageous. Call this a good decline.

Kuroda is right that the news is not all terrible. A weaker currency tends to push up inflation, a goal of the BOJ under a string of governors. The pace of price increases in Tokyo rose by the most in two years this month, the government reported on Friday last week.

It is conceivable that inflation could climb to 2 percent this month, Bloomberg Economics said.

That would hit hit the BOJ’s target — a rare feat.

However, do not expect the champagne to flow. The cost is likely to be borne by consumers, whose spending is vital for a more sustained recovery. Surging energy prices are behind much of the spike in the cost of living.

While faster inflation brings one policy goal closer, it makes another look more distant. Growth needs to be nursed after prolonged on-off lockdowns to combat COVID-19. While GDP bounced in the final quarter after a contraction in July to September last year, the gain was well short of forecasts.

Economists predict another retreat in the first three months of this year. It is vital that consumers get out and spend as restrictions ease. Yet the spurt in prices risks doing the opposite. About 85 percent of respondents in a survey by Japanese news service Jiji Press said that increases in prices of gasoline and daily necessities are affecting their standard of living. Starbucks is raising Japanese prices for the first time in 16 years.

Kuroda seemed aware of such dangers in a speech in December last year, in which he extolled the general benefits of a weaker yen, but conceded that it was not an unqualified positive.

“A quantitative analysis by the bank’s staff shows that the effects of the yen’s depreciation in terms of pushing up prices of durable goods have increased in recent years,” he said in an address to the Japan Business Federation. “Accordingly, the yen’s depreciation might have an increasing negative impact on household income through price rises.”

For consumers who have grown accustomed to headlines about stagnant prices and the perils of deflation over the past few decades, the current moment must be jarring. Kuroda and top officials have long complained about a “deflationary mindset” that has held Japan back, despite years of ultra-cheap money and seemingly limitless fiscal stimulus.

It has been at least a generation since policymakers have grappled with the consequence of anything remotely close to an inflationary mindset. It is one thing to desire a weak yen, it is another to have a persistently weakening yen. In such an environment, policymaking becomes defensive and is always scrambling to catch up.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is stepping in with a stimulus package to alleviate the burden on households. The Sankei Shimbun last week put the package at more than ￥10 trillion (US$82.07 billion). That could alleviate some short term strains, but cannot prevent the yen from weakening nor reduce Japan’s dependence on imported oil, which has left it very vulnerable in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kuroda cannot push energy prices down, but he is no innocent bystander, either. He dug in his heels with his categorical statements. If the governor becomes more equivocal, he could trigger speculation that the heart of the BOJ’s approach — quantitative easing and yield curve control — is negotiable.

He would not want to do that without an alternative ready. Over the past few years, shifts have tended to be cloaked in policy reviews that take weeks or even months. Such announcements buy time, but they also increase pressure to unveil something markedly different.

Kuroda might have wished for an easy glide path to the end of his second term in April next year. Hitting the inflation target, long a holy grail of policy, might turn out to be the least of his problems.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.