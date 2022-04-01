Soaring cost of bread should make some Arab leaders nervous

Anger at food inflation could easily spur political unrest in the Arab world as it did a decade ago, especially in Egypt, the world’s largest importer of wheat

By Bobby Ghosh / Bloomberg





When Muslims in the Arab world congregate at sundown during Ramadan to chew the fat during the fast-breaking iftar meal, the conversations tend to drift toward politics, and good-natured gabfests can quickly turn into group grumbling. Nothing leavens a gripe session more than the rising price of the staple of every Middle Eastern meal: bread.

The grousing is guaranteed to be heated when Ramadan begins next week. The price of wheat, already rising toward the end of last year, has skyrocketed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries are among the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and major suppliers of the Arab world.

The price of bread has soared across the region. The World Food Programme is warning of increased hunger everywhere, and human rights organizations have said that the Middle East and North Africa are especially vulnerable because of their wheat-heavy diet. There have already been low-key protests over food prices in Iraq. In Lebanon, demonstrations against a collapsing currency have been sharpened by the simultaneous climb in bread prices.

Disquiet in the street is bound to amplify anxiety in the palaces, where rulers need no reminding of the political perils that lurk in food inflation. Protests over the price of bread prefigured the 2011 Arab Spring movement that toppled dictators in Tunisia, Egypt, Yemen and Libya.

There have been price increases since then, but governments have headed off major political upheaval with a combination of harsh policing and subsidies. The rise caused by the war in Ukraine is the steepest in more than a decade, and it comes at a time of political turmoil in much of the Middle East — an especially dangerous combination.

Lebanon and Iraq, nominally democracies, have not had fully functioning parliaments and governments for many months. Tunisia’s democracy has been hijacked by an autocrat. There are fears Libya might again lapse into civil war, and Sudan’s military is backing away from its promise to hand power to civilians.

It is not hard to imagine widespread anger at food inflation turning the political unrest in many of those countries into violent clashes between people and their governments. In places where there is already violence — Yemen is in its seventh year of a bloody war — the misery is compounded.

However, the country that inevitably attracts the most attention at times of regional crisis is Egypt. The largest Arab nation by population, it is also the world’s biggest buyer of wheat — and nearly 90 percent of its imports come from Russia and Ukraine.

The disruption caused by the invasion of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and soaring freight and insurance costs have forced the government of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to announce extraordinary measures to prevent runaway food inflation.

His government has banned the export of staple foods, urged Egyptians to be prudent with their money, and threatened harsh punishment for price gougers and “greedy” middlemen. Cairo is looking to shore up its wheat reserves with supplies from elsewhere, such as India. It is also in talks with the IMF for support.

Only last summer, al-Sisi floated the idea of paring back Egypt’s bread subsidy for the first time in decades.

“It is not acceptable to sell 20 loaves for the price of one cigarette,” he said.

A subsidized flatbread loaf in Egypt sells for the equivalent of about US$0.01. Those covered by the program — 70 percent of Egypt’s population of 100 million — are entitled to five loaves a day.

The public treasury compensates bakers for their losses. The subsidy costs the state more than US$3 billion annually, and al-Sisi is keen to cut costs.

It was always going to be difficult, even for a strongman, to force higher prices on a populace still recovering from the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. He does not need reminding that the last time it was attempted, by then-Egyptian president Anwar Sadat in 1977, the resulting bread riots left dozens dead and the subsidy was swiftly restored.

The war in Ukraine might force al-Sisi to spend more to maintain the subsidy. Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Aly El-Moselhy said last week that the average price for imported wheat has risen to about US$350 per tonne, compared with US$250 last year.

The budget for this fiscal year is based on a price of US$255. Pressure on the deficit is likely to occur, and cost-cutting must wait.

However, al-Sisi’s biggest concern should be the prospect of political unrest. Come Ramadan, his intelligence and security agencies should keep an especially wary eye on the streets — and a sharp ear on those iftar gripe sessions.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. A former editor in chief of the Hindustan Times, he was managing editor of Quartz and Time magazine’s international editor.