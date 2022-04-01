What comes to mind when you hear the words “lab leak theory”? Most of us would think “COVID-19,” the disease that has so disrupted our lives for two years now. Many would then attach a modifier to it like “discredited” or “debunked.” But those who do would be far behind the curve. Other than the fact that it came from China, the origin of COVID-19 remains an open question — even among the scientific community. At the outset, it is important to sort out exactly what is at issue here. The debate is not over whether the virus was created in China
Undoubtedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has provided Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) with the biggest opportunity in disguise to scrutinize the reaction of the international community. For Xi, it comes at the right time and, to some extent, as the only point of reference for his own permutation and combinations of “unification” tactics toward Taiwan. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has put forward the best worst-case scenario for Xi for assessing miscalculations, and the kind of responses and countermeasures that one can expect from the international system. Unlike for any other leader, the lessons Xi can draw from the
After striving to contain the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Taiwan finally saw its first day of no local cases in more than two months. As a result, the government is expected to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions, but such easing must be done in stages, without repeating Hong Kong’s mistakes. Despite a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate exceeding 70 percent, Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The territory’s experience shows that having two shots only reduces the number of severe Omicron cases, but provides little protection against infection. Many people in Taiwan regard the nation’s vaccination coverage rate as the
Three foreign visitors tested positive for COVID-19 last week after they were exempted from quarantine regulations to travel to Taipei on invitations to attend the annual Smart City Summit and Expo. One of them tested positive on their first day in Taiwan on Monday, while the others initially tested negative, but were on Wednesday found to have the virus, after attending the summit’s events the day before. The other 27 international visitors were placed in isolation for 10 days, and the events they were supposed to attend were canceled. Thirty-eight close contacts of the three cases were asked to isolate, 119